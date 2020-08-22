5 best free Android games like Minecraft

Since Minecraft blew up in popularity and became the best-selling video game of all time, there have been several titles that have hopped on to the wagon. These clones offer similar gameplay, albeit with some unique features, and are excellent replacements for the block-building adventure.

So if you’d rather not burn a hole in your pocket to buy Minecraft, here are some other free Android games similar to it.

Five best free Android games like Minecraft

1) The Blockheads

The Blockheads (Image credits: The Blockheads)

The Blockheads is a pretty great replacement for the exploration and crafting gameplay made famous by Minecraft. You control the Blockheads, little creatures who will traverse the land and survive by gathering resources, crafting supplies, and building structures. However, unlike Minecraft, the Blockheads is based on 2D graphics, and thus, creates a slightly different experience for gamers.

2) Multicraft

Multicraft (Image credits: TapGameplay, Youtube)

Multicraft has taken everything from Minecraft and replicated it — zombies, skeletons, and spiders included. Multicraft is playable in two modes, creative and survival, and the crux of the game remains the same as its inspiration. Multicraft has not even bothered to change the way it looks, or the crafting mechanism in the game, or the building blocks. So if you’re looking for a free Minecraft, your answer is Multicraft.

3) Exploration Lite Craft

Exploration Lite Craft (Image credits: APKGoogle)

We have to award some points to Exploration Lite Craft for their creativity. While keeping most of the game the same as Minecraft, they did try to incorporate elements that would set them apart. For example, instead of zombies, linen-wrapped mummies chase you! Jokes aside, the game stays true to what players like — lots of mining, exploration, crafting, and building, all done in our favourite 3D blocks!

4) Block Story

Block Story (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Block Story is one game that takes the creativity one notch higher. They not only create a game that is a 3D block sandbox, but also add elements of an RPG into it. This game is an adventure where you must explore, mine, and craft — as usual — but with the added quotient of quests that help you conquer specific biomes. Another element is the addition of fantastic creatures such as dragons, which the players can ride!

5) Crafty Lands

Crafty Lands (Image credits: KruSimulation, Youtube)

Last but not least, Crafty Lands is another clone of Minecraft that is worth playing if you crave some mining and building fun. You spawn in a world consisting of different kinds of locations and biomes, and you must explore, gather resources, mine, and craft to survive. The added art of building, of course, remains central to the game, which is a must-have for any Minecraft lover.