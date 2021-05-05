5 best Free Fire characters that can be bought with gold in May 2021

Characters are an essential component of the Garena Free Fire since each of them, except the default ones, boasts a unique in-game ability that provides users with an edge over their foes.

Many of the exclusive characters can only be purchased by spending diamonds. Meanwhile, some can be acquired with gold. The article lists the best Free Fire characters that users can purchase for gold.

Note: Choice of characters is entirely subjective in Garena Free Fire. This article is based on the writer's preference. What may seem best for one person may not be the same for others.

Best Free Fire characters that can be purchased with gold

#1 Antonio

Antonio character in Free Fire

Cost: 8000 gold

Ability: Gangster’s Spirit (Passive)

Antonio is one of the older characters in Garena Free Fire that was released back in 2018. Its ability Gangster’s Spirit provides users with additional HP at the commencement of every round. Players will receive ten extra HP at the initial level, which will be buffed up to 35.

This ability certainly provides the user with an edge on the battleground as additional health points and can be helpful while taking early fights.

However, it becomes even more potent in Clash Squad mode as users will commence with 235 HP at the beginning of every round to help them gain an advantage over their foes.

#2 Miguel

Miguel character in Free Fire

Cost: 8000 gold

Ability: Crazy Slayer (Passive)

Like Antonio, the character was also announced in late 2018. His unique skill provides the players with an additional EP on every kill, enabling them to stay alive longer. Initially, users will get 30 EP on every kill, which will be further increased to 80 on each kill at level 6.

This EP is converted to HP (1 EP to HP per second) when the HP is not full. This ability is quite beneficial in situations where there are no medkits available. Moreover, it can be combined with characters like K and A124, enabling players to convert the gained EP even faster.

#3 Hayato

Hayato character in Free Fire

Cost: 8000 gold

Ability: Bushido (Passive)

Hayato was released in May 2019. The character increases 10% armor penetration with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP at the highest level, making it quite valuable for close-range situations when healing is not possible.

If players have the awakened version, the ability has a dual effect, i.e., it will also decrease frontal damage receive by 3.5% for every 10% loss of the maximum HP.

#4 Kelly

Kelly character in Free Fire

Cost: 2000 gold

Ability: Dash (Passive)

Kelly was the first Free Fire character to get the awakened version. The character is an excellent choice for character combination as it permanently buffs the movement speed. Initially, the increase in the movement speed is by 1% and is later increased by 6%.

The awakened version further makes the character even more valuable after the recent update as the normal, awakening, and original skills have been merged. In this scenario, players will also deal additional damage after sprinting for four seconds. Users will inflict a total of 106% damage at the highest level.

#5 Moco

Moco character in Free Fire

Cost: 8000 gold

Ability: Hacker’s Eye (Passive)

Moco was revealed in early 2019 and, to date, has been widely used by players in the character combination. When this character is used, the enemies will be tagged for two seconds when they are hit.

The duration of the effect is increased to five seconds at the highest level. The information provided via this ability can be used in any preferred way, i.e., for rushing on the foes, gaining a superior position, and so forth.

