Among Us is still performing exceptionally well in terms of players and viewership.

The craze that is Fall Guys has seemed to vanish, but the next mega star in line, Among Us, has not slowed down. Creators and viewers are still finding ways to keep the game fresh.

Developers InnerSloth are doing their part too. They are adding new content and updating the game quite regularly. The Among Us excitement has people wanting to play more games that match its style.

5 best free games like Among Us

#5 - Garry's Mod

Image via Garry's Mod

Garry's Mod is a pretty old and well-known game that can be downloaded on Steam. It's free and tons of fun. It has a bunch of different modes including roleplaying servers, death runs, and more. For Among Us fans, there are modes called Murder and Trouble in Terrorist Town.

Murder sees one player tasked with taking out all the others before they are killed. Trouble in Terrorist Town gives that power to a group of players, hoping to clean out the good guys before they're shut down.

#4 - Avalon

Image via Play Through

Avalon is an online version of the popular social deduction board game. Like Among Us, players must determine who is evil and complete tasks in order to win.

There are certain roles that give players the ability to see who is an ally and who is an enemy. Loyal servants must be on the lookout for the dastardly minions in order to prevent sabotage.

#3 - Werewolf Online

Image via Werewolf Online

Werewolf Online is a unique take on the type of game that Among Us delivers. Players aren't just tasked with surviving and determining who may be a traitor.

Werewolf Online has players defending a village and collecting resources. Liars exist in the town, however, that may open it up to attack from the evil forces outside of the walls. Players need to find the liar and save the village.

#2 - Deceit

Image via Baseline

Deceit is a scarier take on Among Us. Players wake up in an asylum with two of the group infected. The deadly virus carriers must sabotage and kill the healthy players.

The entire game is instinctual. Everyone must look out for themselves, but also try and form the right alliances to determine who the infected are. It is fast, action-packed, and even in first-person.

#1 - Unfortunate Spacemen

Image via New Blood Interactive

Unfortuante Spacement takes place in outer space just like Among Us. It has a similar murder and betrayal theme. The goal is to complete tasks and escape the other players who are monsters.

Players can roam around, hide in certain areas, and even eavesdrop on others. Voice chat is already part of the game as well, without the needs of mods.