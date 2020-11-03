5 best free games like Minecraft on Google Play Store

Minecraft is a famous sandbox video game, which can be easily recognized by its pixelated graphics and block characters. Players have the option of building various structures in the vast open-world that Minecraft offers.

The downside to downloading, Minecraft is that you will have to spend INR 480. So, if you don't want to shell out real money to enjoy the Minecraft experience, here are some similar titles that you can download for free from the Google Play Store.

5 best free games like Minecraft on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best games like Minecraft which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store:

1. The Blockheads

Image Credits: Noodlecake Studios

The animated block-like characters in Minecraft, and this 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game, are very similar. This title will run smoothly on a low-end device, and will take up less than 100 MB of storage space.

The Blockheads is all about exploring and surviving, and the best part is that you can play it offline too. If you want to play with your friends however, you will have to play the game online.

Download it from here.

2. Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games for Free

Image Credits: GAME4N

Like Minecraft, this game also features block-like pixelated characters. Apart from building your own village from scratch, you can also explore the open-world that this title offers.

The game is appreciated for its simple and engaging gameplay. This is why it has over a 100 million downloads, and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. London Craft: Crafting and Building Exploration

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game offers players the opportunity to not just live, but also build their way through the city of London. The pixelated graphics of this open-world game will surely remind you of Minecraft.

From trains to cars, you can use a lot of vehicles to explore the city of London. The only downside to this game is that it will interrupt you with frequent advertisements.

Download it from here.

4. Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image Credits: G. Babs (YouTube)

This game will provide you with the necessary tools and resources, just like Minecraft does, in order to create unique buildings. You will also be required to defeat various enemies like large spiders, zombies, and more.

Since the game supports multiplayer mode, you can enjoy Multicraft with your friends. Always remember that building a strong shelter is wise, as it will protect you from the monsters prowling outside.

Download it from here.

5. Block Fortress: Empires

Image Credits: ANDROIDCHART (YouTube)

With over a million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game will offer you over 200 unique blocks with which you can build your own home. With the added option of being able to customize your character as well, this game is almost certainly going to remind you of Minecraft in terms of gameplay.

Download it from here.