5 best free PC games like Minecraft

Minecraft is so crazy popular that every gamer has played the game, at one time or another. However, there are plenty of people who want to play the game but cannot afford to buy it for their PCs. No worries, several games have been inspired by the great gameplay of Minecraft.

And some of these titles are free to play, making them the best choices if you are someone who has spent their paychecks way too quickly this month.

Five best free PC games like Minecraft

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best free games similar to this block-building offering.

1) Trove

Trove (Image credits: Wolfvine Gaming, Youtube)

Trove is a massive free-to-play multiplayer online game, which borrows quite a lot from the immersive gameplay of Minecraft. The player can choose to be one of the character classes and embark on an exploration of deadly realms in this game.

With more loot than you can find and more creative buildings than you can build block by block, Trove is everything Minecraft is, and more!

2) Roblox

Roblox (Image credits: Salisonline.org)

Roblox takes the creative spirit of Minecraft two steps forward, mostly because instead of a video game, it is a video game-making software. You can take the innovative tools in Roblox and create expansive worlds and turn them into your own games.

A software that is free to use, with a few microtransactions here and there, Roblox is the perfect free platform if Minecraft is not an option for you.

3) BlockWorld

BlockWorld (Image credits: Softonic)

BlockWorld is a free-to-play sandbox game, which offers an immersive gaming experience a lot similar to the one made famous by Minecraft. It also uses 3D blocks as its primary component and allows the player to indulge in creative building sprees.

Much like Minecraft, the game also has several real-world biomes that every player can explore to their heart’s content.

4) Terasology

Terasology (Image credits: Alternative to)

Terasology began as a Minecraft-inspired demo and has now turned into an open-source voxel-based game. It has the same genre of graphics as in Minecraft — with blocky terrains and biomes for players to explore.

The building and crafting aspects of the games are almost alike. The best part is that the game is free for all and can be a great replacement if you have the Minecraft fever!

5) Creativerse

Creativerse (Image credits: Steam)

A game that feels like a cross between Minecraft and Fortnite, Creativerse is an enjoyable sandbox adventure and building game. It is even comparable to the block-building epic-adventure that is Minecraft.

With similar crafting and building mechanics, Creativerse is a tremendous free-to-play option for people who don’t have access to Minecraft.