5 best free-to-play support characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Players will have a significant advantage in Honkai Star Rail if they have the strongest units on their squad, but they need a lot of support to take out the toughest foes. There are many F2P (Free To Play) support characters in the game, and having even one support unit in a party of four may be quite advantageous to gamers.

Naturally, free-to-play characters are the most popular because there are no restrictions on account spending or RNG luck.

NOTE: This article is entirely subjective and solely presents the author's point of view.

Best F2P support characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The five strongest support characters that players may find in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 are listed below :

1) Natasha

Natasha, a 4-star Healer from Belobog (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the head physician of the underground and a fantastic 4-star healer to add to any team. When necessary, she can immediately rescue players from a tight spot because of her healing specialization.

Her Love, Heal, and Choose ability restores HP to one ally, while Gift of Rebirth, her ultimate, is an AoE (Area of Effect) heal that scales according to her own maximum HP. As part of the objective on Jarilo-VI, she can be unlocked by any player for free.

2) Asta

Asta, lead astronomer of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is a 4-star Fire support character that gets unlocked early in the campaign. She is the principal investigator on the Herta Space Station and a brilliant strategist. Her main contribution to the team is that she acts as a buffer, boosting the combat effectiveness of allies.

Every time Asta attacks a different foe, her talent, Astrometry, adds charges. She is helpful to have against waves of enemies because the stacks go up to five and increase the damage of the entire group. Her ultimate, Astral Blessing, gives the entire team an increase in Speed. She also has a talent called Meteor Storm that allows her to deal a lot of damage to enemies.

3) Yukong

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is an Imaginary Harmony character who specializes in buffing her comrades. She is the Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Alliance.

Yukong gains two stacks of the Roaring Bowstrings bonus when she uses her talent, and while the buff is active, all of her allies' ATK stats rise by 40%. Yukong loses one stack of Roaring Bowstrings each time an ally's turn expires. When she has Roaring Bowstrings activated, her ultimate, a single-target ability that deals imaginary damage to an enemy, also increases the critical strike rate and damage of all allies by 39%.

Yukong is a fantastic F2P support character and an absolute must for a variety of Honkai Star Rail activities.

4) Pela

Pela, intelligence officier for the Silvermane Guards (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela of the Nihility Path is one of the Ice Elemental support figures. She is suggested for a squad that wants to deal greater damage because of her abilities, which reduce an enemy's defense by 33%.

Pela is particularly helpful in battles against Boss/Elite Monsters because she has the skill to remove an enemy's bonuses. The greatest Pela character builds in Honkai Star Rail are regarded as being particularly helpful alongside attackers like Jingliu and Seele.

5) Tingyun

Tingyun, a young Foxian and a member of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Tingyun, a support character who follows the Path of Lightning and a foxian from the Xianzhou Loufu is permanently available in the Standard Banner. She follows the Harmony Path and concentrates on enhancing both herself and her allies.

Tingyun's ultimate, the Ritual of the Auspicious Cloud, can change the course of a battle by regenerating 50 Energy for one teammate. For instance, a player who has a squad with low health can regenerate an urgent ultimate that heals the entire team. In addition to providing support, her skill increases an ally's attack based on her attack, making her a secondary damage dealer.

This concludes the article for the best available F2P support characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4