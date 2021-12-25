5 best games under ₹500 to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

With the Steam Winter Sale 2021, fans from all over the world can enjoy the festivities by getting some great deals. With Steam's regional pricing, fans in India can fit some amazing games on a very tight budget, which won't be available outside the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

ezdlc @ezdlc



ezdlc.com/219404/a-frien… A friendly little reminder that we are only 2 days away from Steam's winter sale 2021 A friendly little reminder that we are only 2 days away from Steam's winter sale 2021ezdlc.com/219404/a-frien… https://t.co/Ke9EjHCcrU

The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the last major Steam sale of the calendar, and when it comes to games under ₹500, gamers have an enviable collection to pick from.

There is something for everyone and both AAA and indie games are equally available. With so many choices and options, players can pick great games at affordable prices, although picking one can be tricky.

Steam Winter Sale 2021: Some games under ₹500 have amazing values

The following set of games not only fit on a ₹500 budget, but they also belong to different genres:

Top 5 Steam Winter Sale 2021 games under ₹500

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Deep Rock Galactic

Disco Elysium Final Cut

Dying Light

Borderlands 2: Game of the Year

5) Borderlands 2: Game of the Year

Developer/Publisher: Gearbox Software/2K Games

Release Date: September 8, 2012

Price and Discount: ₹399 (80%)

Borderlands 2 is considered by many to be the best game of the series. It was an iconic release nearly ten years ago but since then, a lot of content has been added to the game.

All the add-ons are bundled in a competitive Game of the Year edition which has a very low price for the Steam Winter Sale of 2021. Despite the release of Borderlands 3, Borderlands 2 can still give amazing experiences with the tons of content it has to be explored.

4) Dying Light

Developer/Publisher: TechLand/Warner Bros. Interactive

Release Date: January 27. 2015

Price and Discount: ₹359 (60%)

Dying Light 2 is coming in the new year and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 presents the perfect opportunity to get its predecessor at a historically low price. In a saturated genre, Dying Light managed to bring innovations that won over fans.

While there is an interesting narrative in the backdrop, players are encouraged not to take on zombies at all times and use parkour to escape tricky situations. Dying Light is still a great game and the base edition has hours of content that players will be able to enjoy.

3) Disco Elysium Final Cut

Developer/Publisher: ZA/UM

Release Date: October 15, 2019

Price and Discount: ₹404 (50%)

Disco Elysium is a game that may not be for everyone because of its unique take on the RPG genre. It's a dialog driven game where players play the role of a detective. The fun begins from the point where the players can control the character they are, in the game.

Disco Elysium doesn't have typical action but that doesn't mean that the game is boring. There are so many things to do and so many ways to go about it. The final cut edition is available at a historic low on the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

2) Deep Rock Galactic

Developer/Publisher: Ghost Ship Games/ Coffee Stain Publishing

Release Date: May 13, 2020

Price and Discount: ₹349 (50%)

One of the best co-op games in the market, Deep Rock Galactic combines the best of mining and shooting to create an epic experience. Players can play in teams of up to 4 players in precedurally generated worlds.

There are no restrictions to exploration and the game has features that allow players to carve out a path through almost anything. There's tons of content and endless replayability and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 makes it a sweeter deal with a 50% discount.

1) A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer/Publisher: Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive

Release Date: May 14, 2019;

Price and Discount: ₹424 (75%)

A Plague Tale: Innocence is undergoing a 75% discount on multiple stores that includes the Steam Winter Sale 2021 as well. Set in the backdrop of the Hundred Years' War, players can relive the times of the Black Plague creating havoc in Europe.

Players will be able to enjoy a beautifully crafted story which focusses on stealth-based action. While players will be required to avoid conflict most of the time, there's no lack of action or suspense to make this a must-pick game at the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

A few of the games on the list above may be a bit older, but games often carry bugs and unfinished content. Picking them up on the Steam Winter Sale 2021 will prevent such occurrences and also allow players to acquire them at bargain prices.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha