5 best games at 95% off during Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is on until March 21, 2024, bringing a ton of new games for you to grab at a discounted price. Steam offers discounts on hundreds of titles spanning across every genre. So, one will definitely get confused amid the sea of great titles.

From titles like Need for Speed to the classic Portal, many good games are on sale at a discount, so which ones offer the best deal? To ease your confusion, we've curated a list of five such games you can grab at a mind-blowing 95% discount during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 great games to buy during the Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Portal

Challenge your brain with this classic puzzle game during the Steam Spring Sale 2024 (Image via Valve)

Portal is a first-person puzzle game in which you use a handheld portal device to solve various mind-bending challenges. You take control of Chell as he’s thrown into a series of scientific experiments.

Portal’s core gameplay revolves around placing portals and transferring objects or traveling through said portals to clear the maze. Puzzles have a gradual learning curve, and new mechanics are introduced as you progress through the levels.

If you are a puzzle game enthusiast, try Portal, available for just under a dollar, during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

2) XCOM 2

Fight off invaders and protect Earth in XCOM 2 (Image via 2K)

XCOM 2 is a turn-based strategy game where you take control of a military organization at war with alien invaders. The game features a top-down perspective that facilitates a bird-eye view of your army and bases.

You can assign departments, research new technologies, and unlock various gadgets, weapons, and armor to fight the invaders. The campaign mode takes you through a series of fixed objectives on procedurally generated maps, allowing for new strategies during every playthrough.

If you like strategy games, XCOM 2 is up for grabs at $2.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

3) Savant - Ascent

Dodge, shoot, and climb your way up the tower in this action-platformer (Image via D-Pad Studio)

Savant - Ascent is an action platformer with fast-paced combat. You play as a powerful alchemist on a revenge journey through several stages. The game emphasizes fast-paced gunfights and dodging enemy attacks using various abilities. It offers an interconnected level design with multiple weapons and abilities that can be obtained through comprehensive exploration or challenging boss battles.

At a staggering price of $0.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024, Savant - Ascent is a must-play for people who like challenging platformer games.

4) Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Heat takes you back to the world of street racing and cop chases (Image via Electronic Arts)

This open-world racing game from the beloved NFS franchise introduced you to the vibrant world of underground racing in a beautiful city. Need for Speed Heat features a unique day/night cycle. During the day, you participate in legal races across beautifully designed tracks to earn cash. By night, you participate in illegal street races while evading police attention.

NFS Heat lets you customize your vehicle with a vast variety of performance and aesthetic upgrades to create your dream supercar. The game offers an exciting mix of race variety, cop chases, and car customization. At the price of $3.49 during the Steam Spring Sale, this game is a steal deal if you are a racing game enthusiast.

5) Battlefield 3

Explore various battles spread across 29 maps full of various weapons and vehicles in Battlefield 3 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 3 is an online multiplayer shooter that offers intense military battles spread across various maps and game modes. Being a multiplayer shooter, Battlefield 3 emphasizes teamwork and class-based roles. You need to coordinate with your teammates to achieve objectives and utilize various vehicles and weapons like tanks and jets to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

The game features great destruction mechanics that allow players to destroy buildings and structures for map control. This adds a dynamic element to gameplay and rewards strategic use of your surroundings. Battlefield 3 is available for just $1.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.