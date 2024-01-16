5 best multiplayer FPS games to play instead of Modern Warfare 3

While Modern Warfare 3 is currently a popular choice in the FPS genre, there's a world of alternative experiences waiting to be explored, whether you're drawn to tactical gameplay, large-scale battles, or battle royale excitement. However, the dynamic worlds of first-person shooters invite players to explore beyond the well-known boundaries of Call of Duty's popular installment.

The five alternatives listed below offer a diverse range of multiplayer FPS experiences that will keep you engaged and entertained. These games not only promise intense firefights but also offer unique mechanics, strategic depth, and vibrant communities that breathe new life into the genre.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 FPS games in multiplayer that can replace Modern Warfare 3

1) Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege, developed by Ubisoft Montreal, emphasizes tactical gameplay, teamwork, and destructible environments. Players can choose from a roster of unique Operators, each equipped with special abilities that can tip the scales in their team's favor. The game's focus on strategy, communication, and adaptation to unpredictable situations makes every match a dynamic experience.

With a thriving esports scene, Rainbow Six Siege continues to evolve with regular updates, introducing new Operators, maps, and game mechanics. Differentiating itself from Modern Warfare's more conventional first-person shooter, it provides a unique combination of Operator variety, tactical depth, and destructible environments.

Rainbow Six Siege is a great substitute for those wishing to experience a different kind of multiplayer first-person shooter game because of its focus on strategy, teamwork, and continuous development support from the developer.

2) Counter-Strike 2

CS2 is carrying on the legacy left behind by CS:GO (Image via Valve)

A classic that has withstood the test of time, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains a staple in the FPS community. Its successor, Counter-Strike 2, is also known for its precise gunplay, strategic bomb defusal matches, and updated iconic maps. However, it provides a competitive experience like no other.

CS2 features iconic maps like Dust II, Mirage, and Inferno, which have become synonymous with the Counter-Strike franchise. It also boasts a range of distinctive weapons, each with its own characteristics.

CS2's enduring gameplay, strategic depth, iconic maps, and strong esports presence make it a compelling alternative to Modern Warfare.

3) Valorant

Valorant offers a fresh take on the tactical FPS genre (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant, Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter, stands out as a compelling alternative to Modern Warfare. Similar to Counter-Strike, the game revolves around bomb-planting scenarios. One team plays as attackers trying to plant a bomb, while the other defends.

Valorant features a diverse roster of Agents, each with unique abilities and roles. From Duelists with aggressive playstyles to support Agents, players can choose characters that align with their preferred roles and strategies. Regular additions to the Agent roster through updates contribute to the title's diversity and experimentation.

Valorant offers a fresh take on the tactical FPS genre, combining precise gunplay with diverse Agent abilities. Its focus on team-based strategies, unique Agent roster, and commitment to competitive integrity make it a standout alternative to Modern Warfare.

4) Apex Legends

Apex Legends provides an exciting alternative to the more traditional FPS experience of Modern Warfare (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends, developed by Respawn Entertainment, offers a dynamic and team-oriented experience, setting it apart as a vibrant alternative to Modern Earfare. The game introduces a cast of Legends, each with distinct abilities that contribute to diverse playstyles.

Respawn Entertainment consistently delivers seasonal Apex Legends content updates, introducing new characters, weapons, and in-game events. The developer's commitment to keeping the game's content fresh and engaging contributes to a continually evolving experience.

Apex Legends has gained traction in the competitive gaming scene with organized tournaments and esports events. In summary, the title offers a unique blend of team-based gameplay and dynamic movement mechanics.

5) Overwatch

Overwatch provides a colorful and entertaining alternative to Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment's team-based first-person shooter, stands out as a colorful and character-driven alternative to Modern Warfare. The game's art style is vibrant, animated, and visually appealing. Its diverse maps and character designs contribute to a lively and immersive world, setting it apart from more realistic and military-themed FPS games.

Overwatch features an expansive lore and backstory for its heroes, delivered through animated shorts, comics, and in-game references. The rich storytelling adds depth to the characters and the universe, creating a sense of investment for players.

The game has a significant presence in the esports scene, with the Overwatch League showcasing high-level competitive play. The league format, city-based teams, and production quality contribute to a thriving competitive community.

In conclusion, Overwatch's varied hero roster, cooperative goals, and eye-catching visuals provide a unique and captivating multiplayer first-person shooter experience.