5 most popular Valorant Agents in 2023

Valorant currently consists of 23 Agents, with ISO being the latest addition to the roster. While an gent's importance depends on the team composition and player preferences, some choices like Jett, Omen, and Skye are often considered crucial for their abilities that contribute to map control, disruption, and team sustainability, respectively.

Players select Agents based on their playstyle. This helps create dynamic and strategic gameplay that emphasizes teamwork and individual expertise in each match. Here are the five most popular Valorant Agents of 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reyna, Omen, and 3 more Valorant Agents that are popular among players in 2023

1) Reyna

Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is a Duelist, widely regarded as one of the best Agents in matchmaking. Her ability to overheal makes her extremely powerful in the game, despite her previous nerfs and tweaks. She is perfect for players who have great FPS fundamentals, pinpoint aim, and regularly lead their teams in kills.

Reyna’s abilities grant extra vitality during pushes. She also has the ability to be self-reliant and make aggressive plays, adding a dynamic element to the team’s strategy. This makes her a vital Agent in Valorant that many players enjoy picking.

2) Omen

Omen (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is a Controller Agent who can block enemy vision and lead the team to push opponents into choke points. He has the phantom’s ability to teleport, which gives him increased mobility and lets him reach points of high ground inaccessible by stairs, ramps, etc. The Shrouded Step ability gives him a way of gathering intel. Another important factor to consider is the Ultimate ability that helps Omen to pull up the map and choose any location to teleport to.

Moreover, his abilities contribute to map control, disruption, and strategic flexibility, which makes him an important Agent in the game for a well-rounded team.

3) Jett

Jett (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is a highly versatile Duelist who can secure kills through her precise positioning and gunplay. Her agile and evasive fighting style allows her to take risks that no one else can. She's incredibly fast and can eliminate enemies before they even realize what has hit them. By using Updraft creatively, she can embrace the element of surprise.

When used correctly, Jett's abilities are some of the most powerful in the game. Overall, her speed, mobility, and potential for aggressive plays make her an essential Agent for teams that want to capitalize on surprise and quick engagements.

4) Cypher

Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is considered a good defensive Agent in Valorant. His information gathering abilities, especially on the defensive side, are unmatched by any other Agent in the game.

Gathering intelligence through various abilities, which enable scouting out enemy locations, is one of the main factors in winning a round. He can use his trap to daze enemies and reveal their positions. Additionally, he has a vision blocker and camera that can come in handy during attacking situations.

Due to his defensive abilities, Cypher is ideal for defending a spike site. He excels at creating a stronghold and providing his team with crucial information, which makes him a valuable Agent for strategic plays.

5) Skye

Skye (Image via Riot Games)

Skye is a valuable supporting Agent in Valorant. Her abilities, such as the healing Trance and Trailblazer, make her an important asset for sustaining the team and gathering information. The Guiding Light ability sends out a hawk that transforms into a flash and blinds all the players looking at it. This really helps the team defeat opponents with ease. On top of this, Skye's Ultimate ability helps to execute on site or even know the location of the enemy for post-plant scenarios.

Furthermore, her ability to control areas with the Seekers ultimately allows her team to gain a significant advantage by revealing enemy positions. Overall, Skye's versatility and team-oriented skills make her effective in various situations.