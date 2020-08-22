5 best games with creative modes like Minecraft

Minecraft became immensely popular due to its quirky and versatile gameplay, as well as the ability for players to go crazy and build whatever they wanted in the creative mode. Building in this mode was such a massive point of interest for players that it became quite trendy, for other games as well.

Today, when you check YouTube, you’ll find tons of epic build videos, from one game or another, and we probably have Minecraft to thank for that.

So, without further ado, here are our top picks for the best games that have a similar creative mode to unleash your mad genius in!

Five best games with creative modes like Minecraft

1) Fortnite Creative

Fortnite Creative (Image credits: Guinness World Records)

If you’ve only heard about the battle royale part of Fortnite, then you’re missing out on a lot of fun! The best part about Fortnite Creative is that you can not only create fantastic fortresses and mansions on your new island but can also go on to create your kind of a game and invite friends. This mode is a lot like Minecraft — with unlimited freedom to create the perfect game for yourself and build to your heart’s content.

2) Raft

Advertisement

Raft Creative Mode (Image credits: Petard, Youtube)

Raft is a sandbox survival game, in which you have to survive in the middle of the ocean, with just a raft protecting you from the sea creatures on the hunt. However, the creators also added a creative mode into the game, which allows you to have unlimited resources and build as much as you want, much like Minecraft. You will have the freedom to turn your raft into a castle, if you so wished, without having to worry about enemies, hunger, and thirst.

3) The Forest

The Forest Creative Mode (Image credits: SUB TO Walk The Plank, Youtube)

The Forest is another sandbox survival game, which was adept at making players feel the horror and panic of the survival genre. It also managed to unlock their creative spirit with the building element in the game. The creators eventually added a creative mode, which gets unlocked by finishing the story of the game at least once. Once this mode opens, no longer will the player have to worry about his/her health or stats, and can finally create the jungle haven he/she always dreamed of!

4) Subnautica

Subnautica Creative Mode (Image credits: GameWatcher)

Subnautica is a game about exploration and survival, and thus, resonates a lot with players that enjoy Minecraft. It can be about violent surroundings, as you explore the underwater planet you’re on. But the creative mode inside helps you unlock a game in which you can freely concentrate on building your underwater epic bases. Without having to gather resources or hold back on the size of the rooms, you can now create the perfect underwater Atlantis you always wanted.

5) Lego Worlds

Lego Worlds (Image credits: Nolrac the Gamer for Gamers)

It would be ridiculous if a game having Lego, which is basically what Minecraft was initially inspired from, did not have a creative mode. Lego, and Minecraft, have always been about the creative spirit of every player, and Lego Worlds carries that forward. With this mode, you can leave behind the story-driven gameplay and get ready to design and build, with your inner architect unleashed.