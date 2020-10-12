5 best games like Minecraft with guns and zombies

Minecraft has often been lauded for its creative gameplay and its ability to let the player customise their experience. While one player might enjoy the limitless building in the creative mode, another might enjoy the bliss of a farmer’s life in the peaceful mode. Having said that, one of the best ways to play the game is the basic survival mode. Ranging from easy to hardcore in difficulty, Minecraft’s survival mode is the default gameplay for players to enjoy.

However, if you’re a player who’d like a slightly more challenging experience than the cute hopping zombie families of Minecraft, then here are a few other similar games that you can try.

5 games like Minecraft which have guns and zombies

1) 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die is one of the best zombie survival games ever made, and for good reason. The game features a massive open world, which is a voxel-based map, much like in Minecraft. However, 7 Days to Die has simpler terrains on the map, allowing for better building.

Like Minecraft, the game has a dynamic day and night cycle, with nights being much more dangerous. The player must scavenge for resources and build a base strong enough to survive the onslaught of the zombie hordes coming their way.

2) Night of the Dead

Night of the Dead is a fairly new game and is still in Early Access on Steam. The game’s objective revolves around surviving a brutal post-apocalyptic world, in which the main character, Lucy, is stranded without help from anyone but a small group of survivors.

Much like Minecraft, the game allows the player to look for resources, craft weapons and tools as well as build a base to protect against the various zombies lurking at night. However, unlike Minecraft, the game has a much more violent and realistic tone.

3) The Forest

While The Forest does not feature zombies, it does have a ton of cannibals and mutants who want to kill you. So, that’s close enough.

The Forest ends up creating a much more sinister version of Minecraft. When a man’s plane crashes on an island and his son gets kidnapped by cannibals, he must do everything in his power to survive and find his son.

The game’s crafting interface is interesting and fun to master. It also allows the player to make impressive builds to keep out those cannibals.

4) DayZ

DayZ has often been considered the father of battle royale games due to the brutality of its multiplayer gameplay. While zombies are also a part of the dangerous environment of the game, the player’s real concern is the presence of other humans, who will not hesitate to kill you and raid your supplies.

The game allows for free exploration of the massive world, which is one of the few common features that it shares with Minecraft. Additionally, it is possible for players to build a base to protect what is theirs.

5) Dying Light

Dying Light is a vicious survival experience and may be something completely new for fans of the usually easygoing Minecraft gameplay. The game features a lot of parkour as well as a grappling hook, both of which can be used to traverse in the city and explore the vast reaches of the map.

Dying Light also follows a dynamic day and night cycle. During the day, the zombies are slow and less dangerous while the night brings out the worst in them.