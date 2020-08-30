5 best games like Minecraft for iOS

Minecraft is a trendy sandbox video game known for its pixelated graphics. It provides an open-world to its players to explore and extract raw materials, to build structures and make a living. Minecraft allows players to create their gameplay mechanics and modify it as per their choice.

Back in 2011, Minecraft released officially as a computer game. Due to the massive popularity that it generated, it was ported to other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iOS, etc. So, if you are looking for games like Minecraft to play on your Apple iPhone, you have come to the right place.

Five best games like Minecraft for iOS

These are the best similar titles that Apple users can try:

1. Block Craft 3D – Building Games

Block Craft (Image Credits: GamesCatalyst)

Like Minecraft, this game is also open-world with block-like characters. You can build your village from scratch. The game has won the hearts of mobile gamers with its simplicity, and is very addictive. This title has got a rating of 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store!

Download it from here.

2. Terraria

Terraria (Image Credits: Steam)

Advertisement

You can construct and indulge in combat, as per your choice, in this game! Sounds familiar? Apart from reminding you of Minecraft a few times, this title also has adequate controls and simple gameplay, which makes it popular among mobile players. There are more than 300 enemies to defeat and 20 biomes and min-biomes to explore.

Download it from here.

3. The Blockheads

The Blockheads (Image Credits: Noodlecake Studios)

The animations in Minecraft are very similar to this 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game. This title is all about exploring and surviving, and is developed in a way which works very well on a touchscreen. You can choose to play it offline in single-player mode or online with friends.

Download it from here.

4. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

This game lets you experience the joy of open-end farming. With more than 50 hours of gameplay, it is loved by mobile gamers for depicting real village life. The fact that you can turn a messy field into a beautiful farm with lots of options for customising your farmer and home will make you reminisce Minecraft.

Download it from here.

5. Block Fortress

Block Fortress (Image Credits: Steam Community)

Block Fortress will remind you of Minecraft because it also gives you the liberty to build a stronghold to defend against your enemies. So, this title tests your capability as a builder and fighter. There is also a multiplayer mode in this game, along with seven different types of terrains that you can conquer.

Download it from here.