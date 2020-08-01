5 best games like Minecraft for PC

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the best video games ever, and its immense scope makes it a fan-favourite. Whether you’re someone who loves action, or scavenging and crafting; or even someone who wants to build unique homes, castles, or anything else, Minecraft can keep you entertained for as long as you want. But if you’ve played enough of the game and want to try something else in the same genre, there are a few other games worth trying.

Five best games like Minecraft for PC

The Forest

The Forest is a gripping game about survival. You play as a celebrity who survives a plane crash on a remote island only to have your son kidnapped by one of the cannibal inhabitants. This game follows your journey to rescue your child, but is also a lot about survival, crafting, building and of course, fighting off the blood-thirsty cannibals coming after you. The Forest is a lot like Minecraft, but with stunning as well as realistic graphics to keep you hooked.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Speaking of survival, how about trying to survive on a primitive island, while also taming dinosaurs? Ark: Survival Evolved is precisely that! You wake up as a survivor in a world full of dinosaurs and other extinct species. Much like Minecraft, you will have to scavenge, collect, craft, fight and build to survive in the harsh wilderness. However, the game adds an element of being able to create your army of dinosaurs.

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve is an exceptional survival game. You wake up in a forest, surrounded by resources, as well as wild animals that want to kill you. So you do what’s obvious — build and scavenge during the day to survive at night. Don’t Starve’s unique and quirky graphics, though not like Minecraft, will remind you of the latter. But don’t let the fun graphics fool you, because, like the warning in the game’s title, it is rather easy to starve.

7 Days to Die

Smack dab in the middle of a zombie apocalypse; you have to scavenge enough resources and craft enough items to survive the massive horde of zombies coming to kill you in seven days. The game will allow you enough time to build a base, set up defences and prepare yourself so that when that zombie horde comes knocking, you can hope to survive for another week. Although not precisely alike, 7 Days to Die is a superb nod to the survival genre made famous by Minecraft.

Subnautica

Exploring a hostile and watery planet has never been done until Subnautica rolled into the gaming world. As a solo explorer, you will venture out into the depths of your new planet, teeming with hostile wildlife and several new resources to scavenge, collect and craft. Going along the same genre of survival that Minecraft does so well, Subnautica has added its own unique touches to the genre and carved its own little niche in survival gaming.