Minecraft is the best selling video game of all time. When the game was released on the Android platform, mobile gamers rejoiced as their favourite game was finally available to play.

However, the game is still not available to everyone, especially since it is a paid game and an exorbitantly priced one at that. Those who do not want to shell out the cash to buy Minecraft on Google Play Store can instead try one of these 5 games that are most like MCPE.

While no game can fully replicate the fun of Minecraft, these games do a good job of giving you a free Minecraft-like experience.

5 best games like Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android

1) Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth (Image credits: TapGamer)

The best way to experience Minecraft on Android is to perhaps play even more Minecraft. Minecraft Earth is an early access game created by Mojang, which is basically the Pokemon Go version of the block-building game.

You can now explore a blocky terrain in your actual world by using the technology of augmented reality and play by creating buildings that look like the size of real-life buildings!

2) Block Craft 3D

BlockCraft 3D (Image credits: GameCatalyst)

Advertisement

Block Craft 3D is a game that resembles the upbeat gameplay of Minecraft but focuses more on the building aspect than the exploration, mining or crafting elements.

Block Craft 3D allows players to build entire villages and cities with the various types of building blocks that are rather vibrant in nature. It is the perfect game to play if you’re someone who loves to create stunning builds.

3) Multicraft - Build and Mine

Multicraft (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Multicraft is a great clone of Minecraft and focuses on the same kind of game mechanics as the latter. You can play the game either in Creative mode or in Survival mode.

The game also replicates the hostile mobs from Minecraft, including every kind of monster, ranging from zombies to skeletons, except perhaps the unique Creeper.

4) PrimalCraft

PrimalCraft (Image credits: APKPure.com)

PrimalCraft is a game that’s a lot like Minecraft but adds its own vibe to the gameplay. It is based on a more historic timeline, with tools that have a more ancient feel to them. The game comes with a creative mode as well as a survival mode. The flora and fauna of the game are also from the historic times.

PrimalCraft also provides an entire arsenal of weapons as well as plenty of maps and locations for the player to enjoy.

5) JurassicCraft

JurassicCraft (Image credits: AppStore)

A game that has managed to clone Minecraft really well but also brings its own unique elements to the scene, JurassicCraft is a must-try for people who love quirky and adventurous games. The game can be called a mix of both Minecraft and Ark: Survival Evolved because of its inclusion of dinosaurs in the gameplay.

JurassicCraft also enables its players to play both in creative as well as survival mode, with several new weapons, tools, and armour than is available in Minecraft.