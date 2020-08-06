Minecraft is perhaps the most-loved game of the century as it offers something or the other for every kind of gamer. If you like action and survival, Minecraft has a mode for that. If you want sandbox exploration and mining, Minecraft has you covered. Even if you just want to build elaborate castles with unlimited blocks, Minecraft has the creative mode.

Minecraft is one of the most bought titles on any platform, including Play Station 4. So if you’re looking for games like Minecraft on PS4, here are a few you can try.

5 best games like Minecraft for PS4

#1 Ark: Survival Evolved

Base building in Ark (Image credits: PointsPrizes)

Ark Survival Evolved has so many of the same elements that have been made famous by Minecraft - survival, scavenging, mining, building and vast online servers where lots of players can either play PvP or PvE games.

Ark has an added touch of being able to tame dinosaurs. The building in the game can be a lot of fun, especially since there are so many materials that can be used to make a variety of building types.

#2 Lego Worlds

Lego Worlds (Image credits: Business Wire)

Since Minecraft was originally inspired by the idea of legos, it’s no wonder that Lego Worlds is a video game that’s very similar to Minecraft in its gameplay.

Advertisement

Lego Worlds consists of a block-building mechanism and allows players to use their creative freedom to build entire biomes of lego bricks. Much like Minecraft, you can break apart worlds and build them up from scratch.

#3 Fallout 4

Base building in Fallout 4 (Image credits: Pinterest)

Fallout 4 is not the first game that comes to mind when you think of something like Minecraft. However, the game does have several throwbacks to the kind of fun you can have with Minecraft.

Exploring an entire world, crafting weapons from scavenged materials and building bases after breaking apart existing structures are all things that will remind you of the block-building game.

#4 The Forest

The Forest (Image credits: Ordinary Reviews)

The Forest is a great title available on PS4. The story throws you onto an island inhabited by violent cannibals and mutants, one of whom kidnaps your only son. The player has to rescue their son but the game also allows for a sandbox game, in which you can ignore the story mission indefinitely and just survive and build.

There is also a creative mode similar to Minecraft, in which the action is not an issue, and you can just play around by building to your heart’s content.

#5 Fortnite: Save the World

Fortnite: Save the World (Image credits: BigHairyKev, Dailymotion)

You might be surprised but Fortnite doesn’t just give you a PvP battle royale option. There is also has a coop kind of gameplay in Fortnite: Save the World, in which you start with other players and have to gather resources to build a strong enough base to defend against the hordes of zombies coming your way. Sounds a lot like Minecraft, doesn’t it?