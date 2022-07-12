5 best games that went free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store, a digital video game storefront, was created by the developer Epic Games. Available for Microsoft Windows and macOS, this store is a competitor to Steam and has become quite notorious for giving away titles for free during a limited time frame.

This has led to Epic Games Store becoming quite popular for seeking out games compared to Origin or Ubisoft Connect.

Since its initial launch on December 6, 2018, the Epic Games Store has given out a multitude of games for free, and fans have kept track of this and made full use of all the times it has done this. As such, many great offerings that were once at full price, and some still worth quite a lot on Steam, have been given away for free.

Looking at the history of the Epic Games Store, AAA games have been free once or more.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five most enjoyable games given away for free on Epic Games Store

1) Batman: Arkham Collection

Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy was one of the most iconic superhero video games ever to grace computer and console screens. Starting with the first entry, Batman: Arkham Asylum, followed by Batman: Arkham City, and finally Batman: Arkham Knight, it ran from 2009 to 2015.

These third-person action-adventure games were marketed with the tagline, ‘Be the Batman,’ which they fully delivered in each installment. Telling an original story in Rocksteady’s own version of the Batman mythos, these titles borrowed heavily from the comics in terms of lore and character designs.

The gameplay was separated into two broad sections, where players could experience Batman as one of the world’s best fighters while also being able to strike fear into the hearts of thugs through stealth.

This entire trilogy by Rocksteady was made available for free on the Epic Games Store between September 19 and September 26, 2019.

2) Control

Control was Remedy Entertainment’st’s 2019 title, an unlooked-for hit among the fans. Released on August 27 for Microsoft Windows, PS4, and Xbox One, it was not a pick for many to be a free game in the coming years.

Yet, the Epic Games Store surprised everyone by not only making it available once but twice for free on the platform in 2021.

While no DLC was included, this was still a great single-player game with a spectacular main story for users to receive for free. It follows Jesse Faden as she comes upon the Federal Bureau of Control while searching for her missing younger brother.

Once inside, she is faced with an extra-dimensional threat that she must stop using her supernatural abilities.

Playing in a third-person perspective, gamers take control of Jesse as she wields the service weapon and the powers of telekinesis, dashing, and flight.

This game allows fans to live out a lot of their power fantasies. With so many Jedi-like abilities, it nearly outshines Jedi: Fallen Order.

3) Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy

Another whole trilogy made available for free on the Epic Games Store was the new Tomb Raider games published by Square Enix. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, these three titles, dubbed the Survivor Trilogy, were a fresh take on Lara Croft, starting with her origins as a survivor.

The first game, simply titled Tomb Raider, was released in 2013, followed by Rise of the Tomb Raider in 2015 and the Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018. Given away as part of a Christmas event, this collection was made freely available on the Epic Games Store on December 31, 2021.

This series of games showcase Lara’s journey as she has to adjust to the circumstances and become a survivor in the first game, delve into searching for and solving mysteries in the second game, and, finally, become a well-versed Tomb Raider in the final title.

Fans of the Tomb Raider series have mostly praised this new iteration, with a new game seemingly on the horizon.

4) Star Wars Battlefront 2

When Star Wars Battlefront 2 first launched on November 17, 2017, it was highly criticized on social media for its inclusion of so many microtransactions and pay-to-win model. As a live-service title, it failed terribly, and publisher EA seemed to have learned its lesson since then.

Hence, after three years’ worth of updates and removing microtransactions altogether, when it was made free on the Epic Games Store between January 14 and 21, 2021, many were astounded.

It was a welcome surprise. Many dived at the opportunity to play this game for free after removing nearly all questionable content.

Battlefront 2 saw players participate in iconic battles and sieges as part of Star Wars history across the prequel, original trilogy, and the sequel era.

Playing online, they could fight against other users or in custom-designed arcade modes where they could create scenarios. They could even control various iconic heroes and villains from the franchise, such as Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader.

5) GTA 5

One of Rockstar Games’ most successful titles, no one was expecting GTA 5 to become available for free anytime. And yet that is precisely what happened between May 14 and 21, 2020, when it was freely given away on the Epic Games Store.

This was the GTA 5 Premium Edition, the base game, as well as the Online mode.

In the main story, gamers could play as one of three protagonists at different parts of the narrative. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor eventually meet as their lives collide, ultimately leading to a lot of illegal activity and running from the law.

In online mode, players could create characters for the first time in a GTA game and build their own lives in the city of Los Santos. While they could look into criminal activities and participate with other users in heists, a peaceful life with a primarily legitimate business was also an option.

As part of the Premium Edition, gamers were gifted one million dollars in-game to help them in their journeys.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you play any of the games on this list? Yes, I did Nope 0 votes so far