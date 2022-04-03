5 best games worth revisiting in April 2022

While there can be many releases on the market, the best games are the only ones that can grab the attention of fans and keep them engaged. While some games turn out to be instant hits, few turn out to be poor at the start. A poor start may not always necessarily mean that a game is doomed. There have been enough instances where developers have mended and patched their games.

The five names on this list aren't necessarily the best games ever made. Some of these had terrible starts, while others have had their eras of dominance. However, some of these names have improved vastly from what they used to be. The other names have to do with recent changes that have massively changed them.

The order of the names isn't in any rank, and all five games are sure to engage gamers once again in April.

5 best games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 that players should try out once again in April 2022

1) The Witcher 3

The first name on the list isn't here because of any recent updates or content additions. The Witcher 3 is a masterpiece, and it has been so since its launch. Whatever bugs and rough areas there were, they are long gone.

The biggest reason to play the game once again is the recent announcement by CD Projekt Red. Earlier in March, the Polish studio announced the development of a brand new Witcher game.

The new game will likely have a fresh storyline altogether. The game will also be made available on a brand new engine with Unreal Engine 5. However, it is not unrealistic to expect a few mechanics to be retained.

The new game's release window hasn't been announced, but it's never a bad time to get back to Witcher. The stories followed by The Witcher 3 are different from the ones written in the books on which the Netflix show is based. With the rumored next-gen update coming soon, The Witcher 3 is one of the best games to try once more or for someone who hasn't played the game in the past.

2) Fortnite

It would be surprising to see a game like Fortnite on this list. Unlike some of the names on this list, the game has never had a shortage of players and actions. Since its inception, Fortnite has had regular updates and additions that have ensured that the game always remains engaging to the players.

The biggest reason for the game's entry on the list is the March update and the introduction of a No Building mode to the game. The building mechanic has long been the main differentiator of Fortnite among other battle royale games. While there have been differences in design and other areas, building is an integral part.

However, not every player is a fan of it. Removing the buildings has made the game much more fast-paced. This has also led to the adoption of the games by players of other games like Warzone. Fortnite has never worried about quality, but the recent changes make it one of the best games to play in April.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the most recent game on this list. It's also the only one available on only one console due to it being a PlayStation exclusive. The long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was finally released in February 2022. The game opened to good reception and was liked by critics and fans alike.

However, it couldn't have picked a worse release time as Elden Ring was released within a week. Both games have the potential to be considered among the best games of all time, but Elden Ring led the race.

Following the release of Elden Ring, sales reports from the UK showed a decline in sales of Horizon Forbidden West. This is quite natural in the video game industry as people often buy and play games one at a time.

With the hype and bubble of Elden Ring subsiding, April will be a perfect month to try out one of the best games released so far in 2022. There were also reports of some bugs that had been there at launch. Guerrilla Games has likely solved those issues by now.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

2022 has been an incredible year for the futuristic RPG developed by CD Projekt Red. One would say that the game has finally started to deliver on that promise.

When the first trailer for the game was dropped, there was massive hype among the fans. It had the potential to be one of the best games ever made. At best, what followed was a long period of delay and a rushed release. The game received a lot of flak for its post-launch performances, but CD Projekt Red has worked on it.

The game's next-gen update came in February of this year, and the patch has been a soft reboot of sorts. There have been graphical upgrades, but there has also been an improvement in the overall gameplay.

Such has been the extent of the improvements that fans have even called patch 1.5, the actual launch of Cyberpunk 2077. With the next-gen upgrade, it's one of the best games to pick up in April. There are also rumors of expansions arriving shortly.

5) Godfall

Published by Gearbox, Godfall failed to create the same impact that Borderlands games have been able to develop. The game was launched as a PS5 exclusive and could have been one of the best to showcase the enhanced hardware.

Unfortunately, the wishes didn't materialize as there were several issues with the game. There was a lackluster story, and the gameplay felt slow and repetitive. However, all of it's about to change come April 7.

Once Godfall gets its introduction on Xbox, players will be able to access the Ultimate Edition. This edition will bring all the content that has ever been added to the game and all the pre-order bonuses.

To make matters even better, the Exalted update is also set to launch on April 7. This will be the largest ever update in the game, and several revamps have been made to gameplay mechanisms and the story. It remains to be seen how effective the changes will be, but it makes Godfall one of the best games to try, particularly in April.

