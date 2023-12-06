5 best Genshin Impact character reruns to save for in 2024

There are several characters in Genshin Impact that players usually miss out on during their debut. Therefore, it is natural for Travelers to wait for rerun banners of their favorite units. That said, there are so many characters who are amazing at what they do, and they have high pull value. These units are usually recommended to every player since they provide a lot to the team and can be helpful for exploration as well.

This article will list five such characters in Genshin Impact that you should save for in 2024. Do note that their rerun banners haven't been confirmed, but they will likely return next year.

Genshin Impact: Best character rerun banners to save for in 2024

1) Furina

Furina is the best buffer in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina recently made her debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2, and she is one of the best characters to have on the team. Her damage buffs are unrivaled, and she is arguably the best buffer in the game. Furina can also be played as a sub-DPS unit, and since she is a Hydro unit, she can fit into many teams as well.

It is worth mentioning that Furina is the only playable character to have both Pneuma and Ousia Arkhe alignments. Changing her active alignment also allows her to be a healer, making her one of the best characters to save Primogems for.

2) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is one of the best damage dealers (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is arguably the best main Hydro DPS unit in the game. He mostly relies on his Charged Attacks to deal damage, but they are powerful enough and have a wide AoE range that can easily wipe out all the enemies. It is worth mentioning that Neuvillette was also one of the most used characters in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.1 and 4.2.

So, if you are lacking a good on-field DPS unit, Neuvillette is a great option.

3) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

It is already known how good and popular Nahida is. She is the best Dendro unit in the game, and her ability to apply Dendro even when off-field is unmatched, but this much is expected from her since she is the Dendro Archon. While Fontaine's HP-draining mechanic is currently meta, the Dendro reaction damages are still some of the best and easiest ways to get more DPS, especially with Nahida.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is a F2P friendly unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is another amazing character to save for in 2024. It is speculated that she will be getting a rerun banner very soon. The Electro Archon is one of the best damage dealers in Genshin Impact, and with the introduction of Dendro Reactions, she has become even more popular as an off-field unit because of her Skill.

It is worth mentioning that Raiden Shogun is also an F2P-friendly unit and does not need a lot of investment while building a team.

5) Kazuha

Kazuha is an excellent support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is one of the best support units in Genshin Impact. He is very flexible and can fit into nearly every team. Kazuha brings so much to the team, such as his ability to apply Crowd Control, which helps in pulling nearby enemies at one spot. Furthermore, since he can Swirl, he shreds the enemies' Elemental Resistance and buffs the party members' damage at the same time.

Kazuha is also really good for exploration, thanks to his Elemental Skill. Therefore, it is safe to say that he will never become outdated and will be a valuable unit until the end of the game.