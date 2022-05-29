5 best Genshin Impact team comps to prepare for 2.7 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is an inexhaustible source of farming for Primogems in Genshin Impact. It is the only end-game content that players can enjoy and test their characters or teams on the highest floors. Completing all the floors will reward the player with 600 Primogems, and the floor will reset every fortnight. Genshin Impact players will have to have two teams to clear the floors within the given time limit to get maximum stars.

Unless players are spending tons of real-world currency in-game, players will have to put a lot of thought into creating balanced teams. The following article will cover five of the best team compositions that players can focus on to clear the upcoming 2.7 Spiral Abyss.

Best Genshin Impact team compositions for 2.7 Spiral Abyss

5) Mono Geo

Geo teams have gained a lot of popularity with the introduction of Arataki Itto, Gorou, and the new DEF-oriented Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set in Genshin Impact. As the name sounds, mono Geo teams basically consist of three or four characters of Geo elements.

The current meta team composition for Mono Geo involves Arataki Itto, Zhongli, Albedo, and Gorou. Arataki Itto will be the main damage dealer, while Zhongli will act as Sub-DPS. Albedo and Gorou will act as support, but keep in mind that unless Gorou has C4 unlocked, the team will not have any healing. In this case, players can also replace Gorou with Bennett.

4) Hu tao Walnut

The name originates from the Chinese translation of Hu Tao's name. This team composition is mainly built around Hu Tao, where she is the main damage dealer, and other party members act as sub-DPS or support.

The most used Walnut team composition in Genshin Impact includes Hu Tao with Zhongli as a shielder, Xingqiu as sub-DPS, and Mona as buffer. The characters are pretty flexible, excluding Hu Tao and Xingiqu.

An alternative Walnut team comp has Hu Tao and Xingqiu with double Geo characters such as Zhongli and Albedo.

3) Internation Team

The Internation Childe team consists of all party members originating from different nations of Tevyat. This Genshin Impact team composition has been one of the most used in Spiral Abyss since the release of Child, also famously known as Tartaglia.

The most common line-up involves Childe as the Hydro enabler while Xiangling will infuse enemies with Pyro and as the main damage dealer. The other two slots are taken by Bennett, who acts as the healer or buffer, and an Anemo crowd control. Players can use any Anemo character, such as Kazuha, Sucrose, or Venti.

2) Permafreeze Teams

Kamisato Ayaka is currently the best Cryo DPS character on the Genshin Impact roster. Ayaka has managed to replace Ganyu as the main damage dealer in many meta-team compositions. That said, Ayaka shines the most in Permafreeze teams, with Morgana being one of the most used team compositions in Spiral Abyss.

Other characters in the team include Shenhe, Mona, and Kazuha. Shenhe acts as the Sub-DPS, while Mona will be the hydro enabler and buffer. In this team, Kazuha acts as the element buffer and crowd control with his Anemo Swirl abilities.

Keep in mind that if players have Ganyu instead of Ayaka, they can use Ganyu as an alternative in these Permafreeze compositions.

1) National Team

The term national team is generally used when the team composition consists of Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu. Despite all three characters being 4-star characters, they have excellent synergy among each other, and adding a 5-star character to this comp acts as the cherry on top.

Raiden Nationals is one of the most spammable Genshin Impact teams used for clearing Spiral Abyss. Xiangling and Xingqiu trigger multiple vaporize reactions with their Elemental Burst, while Bennett acts as the buffer as well as the healer of the team.

Raiden Shougun has a special role on this team. She deals Electro damage through her abilities to deal damage during the time the off-field damage dealers are on cooldown. When Raiden casts her Elemental Burst, she will deal insane damage to enemies while recharging party member's burst.

