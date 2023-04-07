5 best gun combinations to get more kills in PUBG Mobile Imagiversary mode 

The latest 2.5 update on PUBG Mobile witnessed the addition of the new themed Imagiversary mode. The mode (available exclusively on the maps of Erangel and Livik) celebrates the fifth anniversary of the popular BR title.

Since the Imagiversary mode has changed the dynamics of the game, it requires gamers to pursue a different approach to get more eliminations and withstand a better K/D ratio.

To do so, they need to learn which gun combinations to use. Mastering those weapons will eventually help them in the long run.

Gun combos that can help PUBG Mobile players in getting more eliminations and attain a better K/D ratio

1) UMP 45 and M416

After the buff was provided to UMP 45, the gun became a lethal weapon in the game. Since then, PUBG Mobile esports pros and popular streamers have used the gun to gather more kills. Its hip-fire accuracy has helped users quickly knock down opponents.

Meanwhile, the M416 is reportedly the most stable gun in the title. Hence, gamers trying to increase their K/D ratio can effectively use the combination of the UMP 45 and the M416.

2) MG3 and Groza

The MG3 is introduced as an exclusive airdrop weapon in PUBG Mobile. However, the latest 2.5 update has led to the gun being available as a random weapon present inside the elusive hest available in the Imagination Plazas.

The gun has two fire modes (660 and 990) and can be used in both mid- and short-range combat.

Groza is a beast in close-range fights and can easily take down enemies. It has a base damage of 47 and, coupled with a MG3, can give opponents nightmares.

Players trying to get more eliminations in each themed mode rank match can greatly benefit from using this gun combination.

3) AWM and Micro Uzi

While most guns on this list are preferable for short-range fights, some players also like to pick Sniper Rifles to eliminate enemies at long range. Having a mixed game style, they prefer to use the Micro Uzi and the AWM.

The former is immensely popular for its destruction in close-range skirmishes. However, the Arctic Warfare Magnum is reportedly the weapon with the highest damage. It takes one AWM headshot to knock down opponents wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet.

Hence, this gun combination can be considered ideal for those who love to snipe in PUBG Mobile.

4) Beryl M762 and Honey Badger

The Beryl M762 is amongst the most renowned guns in PUBG Mobile and can be easily found across different cities/compounds in the themed mode Imagiversary Livik and Erangel.

The weapon is popular for dealing massive damage in close-range fights, enabling players to decimate more enemies. Although the gun provides a hefty recoil, its base damage of 44 per bullet compensates for its drawbacks.

Meanwhile, the Honey Badger is a relatively new gun in the BR title. With a few shots in a single burst, it can easily knock down an enemy. It deals 43 damage per bullet.

Both guns use 7.62mm ammo, which can be helpful for aggressive players dropping into the Imagination Plazas and trying to manage with a single ammo type.

5) UMP 45 and Vector

The SMG combination of the Vector and UMP 45 is lethal and can create havoc in close-range as well as mid-range combat. These weapons are complementary to each other.

When used together by aggressive players, the guns can help them accumulate more kills in the early stages of the match.

While the revamped UMP 45 can be equipped with a red-dot/3x scope and be used for mid-range sprays, the Vector can be devastating for opponents in 1v1 battles.

PUBG Mobile players playing themed mode matches can benefit from this combination.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, due to the restrictions placed on PUBG Mobile by the Indian government, players hailing from the country are urged to refrain themselves from playing the BR title.

Poll : 0 votes