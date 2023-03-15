5 best heavy armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Like most role-playing games (RPGs), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has several types of gear that can be equipped to enhance one’s stats. Wearing the proper armor or weapon can help shift the tide of battle against the enemy.

Armors are divided into three categories depending on their weight: light, medium, and heavy. Heavy armors tend to provide the most defensive stats. Pieces from this weight class tend to take hits better and lessen the damage to Spirit and health taken by hits. Therefore, this post today will discuss the best heavy armor in the game.

Vicious Tiger and 4 other heavy armor sets that are must-haves in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

1) Rampancy set

Rampancy set is excellent at retaining Spirit (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

This heavy armor set provides excellent resistance to the Metal element but nothing else. Its ability to aid the player in spirit retention makes it a great choice. Players will gain more Spirit from deflecting and lose less from taking damage when wearing up to three pieces of the armor.

They will also take reduced damage after a successful deflection and deal more damage with Martial Arts.

The Soaring Ursine Mace is also a part of the Rampancy set, and its parts can randomly drop from the following quests in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

Centuries of Glory Burned Away

Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Heirloom Seal of the Realm

2) Unscrupulous Hero set

Unscrupulous Hero heavy armor set (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

Players looking for some Fire element protection in the heavy category can look for the Unscrupulous Hero set. It provides 180 Fire resistance, which is very respectable. Along with that, the set bonuses are mighty.

Wearing two pieces, players will gain more Morale Rank Points. This Rank determines how much damage someone can dish out and take. The three-piece bonus, however, is beneficial for anyone looking for Marking Flags, as the armor will start detecting them.

Other set perks include being able to slow enemies after using a Martial Art on them and an increase in Sword Spirit Damage. The Unscrupulous Hero armor pack can randomly drop in the following missions:

War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely

The Unparalleled Spear

Green Plum, Warm Liquor

The Crouching Dragon’s Trial

Additionally, a complete set of this armor is awarded to any player that reaches Sworn Brother status with Cao Cao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

3) Dread Star of Hejian set

Unscrupulous Hero heavy armor set (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

This unique yet creepy-looking heavy armor set is designed around being incredibly tanky and damage resistant. It protects against the Earth element but not the rest. The set bonus is where all the defensive stats come from.

When wearing up to four pieces, players will take lesser damage, guarding will cost less Spirit, and Spirit Damage received will be lowered when attacking. Wearing five pieces, the wearer of this set will receive a massive boost to Hammer Spirit Damage.

Parts of this armor will drop randomly from the following missions:

Decisive Battle of Guandu

Behold the Glaive of Righteousness

The Assault on Wuchao

Let’s Make Our Armor Shine!

4) Vicious Tiger set

The Vicious Tiger heavy armor set (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

This incredible-looking set provides excellent resistance against Metal but nothing else. However, this armor’s set bonuses are all around gaining large amounts of Spirit. While wearing up to four pieces of this armor set, players will gain increased amounts of Spirit from deflecting and after dealing a Fatal Strike. Players will receive a considerable boost to Spirit Attack Damage at five pieces.

Random Pieces of this armor can be dropped during the next missions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Tyrant’s Final Banquet

Like Father, Like Son

Let’s Make Our Halberds Shine!

Reaching Sworn Brother status with Sun Jian in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will net a complete Vicious Tiger set for the player.

5) The Leader of the Lords set

Leader of Lords heavy armor set in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via YouTube Channel Gaming with Abyss)

Providing a massive amount of Defense stats, Spirit Defense, and Water element resistance, the Leader of Lords set comes in with exciting bonuses to drop rates. Wearing up to three pieces will increase the amount of Copper and Moral Rank Point Gained. Wearing more of this set will increase Melee Attack Damage. Parts of this set can be randomly dropped from the following missions:

Decisive Battle of Guandu

Heirloom Seal of the Realm

The Request of Goddess Luo

Let’s Make Our Halberds Shine!

Pride of the Yuan Clan

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a soul-like RPG available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Readers can click here for more news, guides, and game information.

