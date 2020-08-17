Since Minecraft Pocket Edition is all the rage for mobile gamers, there are plenty of great additional apps that players can download on their Android devices to enhance their gaming experience even further.

These apps allow you to add a different aspect to your gameplay, whether it is through mods, build ideas, additional furniture, a compilation of servers or simply a custom skin creator. If you’re confused about where to start, here are the 5 best Android apps that every Minecraft player could have a use for.

5 best Minecraft apps for Android

#1 MOD-MASTER for Minecraft PE

MOD MASTER for Minecraft PE (Image credits: APKPure)

This well-made Android app is the Holy Grail for any gamer who loves Minecraft. This free-to-download app gives you a compilation of the best and latest mods, servers, maps, skins, add-ons as well as buildings for your gameplay.

So if you are the kind of person who’d rather have just one app that serves all the purposes, then this is the one app that you need for your block-building adventure.

#2 Buildings for Minecraft

Buildings for Minecraft PE (Image credits: APKPure)

While there are Minecraft players who never want to exit the creative mode, there are many others who would rather not spend any time on building and would prefer exploring and fighting.

This app is for the latter group. Whether you are looking for a modern home, a medieval castle or a survival cabin, this app has everything ready for you to go. Just add the building to your map and play!

#3 Maps for Minecraft PE

Maps for Minecraft PE (Image credits: Facebook)

Every Minecraft player loves a little bit of variation in the game. The Maps for Minecraft PE application offers more than a hundred different map choices for the player to choose from. Whichever genre or style of gameplay you prefer- adventure, survival, creative, horror, mission, parkour or parkour- we guarantee that the app has something that fits your bill.

#4 Custom Skin Creator for Minecraft

Customer Skins Creator (Image credits: APKMonk)

What we look like when we embark on our Minecraft adventure is just as important as anything else, and that’s where this remarkable app comes into the picture.

Custom Skin Creator allows you to play around with more than a billion combinations of skins that you can create for yourself. It even offers you pre-made skins of popular YouTubers for the next time you feel like emulating your Minecraft heroes.

#5 Furniture for Minecraft

Furniture for Minecraft PE (Image credits: APKPure)

What good are hours of dedication towards building your perfect Minecraft home if you cannot add the perfect furniture that goes with the vibe of the place? Well, you don’t have to worry about that anymore because the Furniture for Minecraft app gives you plenty of additional furniture to style your home with.

The app adds furnishing choices for every room of your home, including the living room, kitchen, bathroom and patio.