Modding is a great way to spice up your Minecraft gameplay and gives a new spin to what your survival experience will look like. The Minecraft modding community is an exceptionally active one and have made tons of mods that change the way you play the game.

If you are a Minecraft player who is new to using mods, you have come to the right place. We have shortlisted some of the best mods for Minecraft. However, this list does not include basic mods like OptiFine HD or Forge, both of which we recommend to have at all times.

5 best Minecraft mods in October 2020

1. Voxel Map

Voxel Map is a handy Minecraft mod, especially if you’re playing the survival mode. The Voxel Map mod adds an RPG-like map to the game, in which you can track where you are going.

The map also adds the surrounding natural formations as well as man-made structures in the game. We feel that tracking any hostile or passive mobs when loading the chunk into your map will be extremely helpful. This way, you can easily avoid any sneak attacks from creepers.

Download the mod here.

2. Lucky Block

This mod adds one single crafting recipe to the game of Minecraft - a lucky box. It can be crafted using gold ingots and a dropper. The resulting lucky box can be mined to spawn in any number of useful resources, as well as mobs, structures, and entities.

When mining in a cave and your pickaxe breaks, all you’d have to do is mine a lucky box, and you may end up winning a diamond pickaxe. The lucky box is a very useful mod for people playing in the older versions of Minecraft, in which gold ingots don’t have much utility and can be used to craft lucky boxes.

Download the mod here.

3. JurassiCraft

If you've watched the classic Spielberg movie and dreamed about having your own adventure within the boundaries of Jurassic Park, then you’re in luck. JurassiCraft is a highly creative Minecraft mod that brings the movie franchise's entire set and locations to life.

But that’s not all. While you can easily explore the labs, cages, and the vast expanses of the park, you can also breed and create new dinosaurs in the mod. Add to the population of dinosaurs and enjoy your Jurassic adventure.

Download the mod here.

4. The Camping Mod

Since Minecraft is a game that has a strong survival theme to it, it makes complete sense to have camping as one of the features of the game. And with the Camping Mod, that’s now possible.

The mod adds new crafting recipes, items, and interactions in the game and makes it more camping-centric. You can now put up tents and have a bonfire, on which you can even toast some marshmallows. The mod even has bears that might attack you if you let your guard down.

Download the mod here.

5. MrCrayfish’s Furniture

We save the best for last. MrCrayfish’s Furniture mod is definitely one of the best mods you’ll ever use. Since a big part of Minecraft's gameplay is about building new structures and designing the entire home and cities. This mod is the perfect addition to your experience.

MrCrayfish’s mod adds a whole bunch of new furniture items to decorate your builds. The mod has so much to offer, ranging from basic tables and chairs to more sophisticated pieces such as kitchen appliances and counters and patio furniture.

Download the mod here.