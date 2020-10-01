Survival gameplay in Minecraft can be simple or even boring at times. If you’ve played the game long enough and have already done all there is to do in survival gameplay, you’re bound to be looking for a bit of new excitement.

That’s where survival mods come into play.

Minecraft’s survival mode can be revamped and improved upon by using some of these mods, which are all free of cost! Mods can help you add new content to the game and introduce new features that never existed before.

We have taken the liberty to compile a list of some of the best Minecraft mods to enhance survival gameplay.

5 best Minecraft mods for survival

1) Extended Caves

Image credits: CurseForge.com

A huge part of survival mode in Minecraft is exploring caves and mining for resources that you will need in order to construct a fully-functioning survival base. Many Minecraft players might, however, get bored due to the predictable cave systems available in the game.

The Extended Caves mod allows for unique cave formations, complete with eerie surroundings as well as stalactites and stalagmites to give them a realistic touch!

Download the mod here.

2) Minecraft Comes Alive!

Image credits: CurseForge.com

This particularly delightful mod helps you feel a little less lonely while playing the single-player survival mode in Minecraft. No longer will you encounter random villagers that are of no use to you. Minecraft Comes Alive changes the behaviour of villagers and turns them into NPCs that you can even interact with!

Each villager is different. The player can even marry one of them and create their own small family within the world of Minecraft.

Download the mod here.

3) Here’s What You’re Looking At

Image credits: MTMods

Here’s What You’re Looking At or Hwyla is an exceptionally handy mod, especially for players who are just starting out their adventure in Minecraft. The game has an endless number of distinct blocks and therefore, it can get a tad bit confusing to differentiate one block from the next.

Hwyla does that for you by telling you exactly what you’re looking at! It even helps you recognise recipes for blocks that you’re looking at.

Download the mod here.

4) Infernal Mobs

Image credits: Reddit

Now that we have the beginners out of the way, we can move on to helping Minecraft veterans up the challenge in the game. If you’ve played Minecraft long enough, killing hostile mobs becomes much less of a challenge.

So if you’ve stopped feeling terrified when the zombie groans or when you see a creeper creeping towards you to blow you up, you need to install Infernal Mobs. Infernal Mobs adds tons of new hostile mobs and makes them much harder to fight and kill, making Minecraft survival more challenging than ever before!

Download the mod here.

5) HarvestCraft

Image credits: 9Minecraft

Since playing Farmville is no longer an option, players can turn to Minecraft to design their perfect farm. HarvestCraft allows the Minecraft survival experience to be turned into the perfect farming challenge.

With tons of new crops, loads of new recipes to cook up and a lot of new animals as well as plant behaviour, HarvestCraft makes it possible for you to have the ultimate peaceful survival experience without feeling like there’s a sore lack of choice when it comes to a vegan lifestyle in Minecraft!

Download the mod here.