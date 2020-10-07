5 best Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition) servers in 2020

Minecraft Pocket Edition, also known as the Bedrock Edition, is the version of Minecraft that can be played on devices such as mobile phones, tablets and consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

Minecraft PE is largely the same as the game's Java Edition except for a few changes here and there. One real benefit of playing on Minecraft PE, however, is the ability of cross-playing across all the platforms that support it.

So now that you and your friends are ready for some Minecraft PE multiplayer action, it’s time to delve into the world of Minecraft servers. Minecraft PE servers, which have a ton of different game modes as well as bucket loads of custom content, are the best way to explore the game in ways you may have never experienced before.

5 best Minecraft PE servers in 2020

Here are the five best Minecraft PE servers you can check out.

1) NetherGames

NetherGames is one of the biggest servers for Minecraft PE which has a pretty active community for users as well as regularly-updated content to attract more and more players.

The server offers a wide range of game modes including the likes of Skyblock, Bedwars, Skywars, Creative Plots, Duels and Factions as well as unique ones like Murder Mystery. There are also regular contests and rank upgrades to win.

IP Address: play.nethergames.org.

2) FallenTech PE

FallenTech PE is a great server to try out several different types of game modes. This Minecraft PE server comes equipped with Minigames, Prison, Factions, Skyblock and Survival as well as PvP and Raiding game modes.

Apart from these games, you’ll also find a fair bit of custom content as well as a pretty sophisticated economy running in the server.

IP Address: Play.fallentech.io.

3) HyperLands

HyperLands is a Minecraft PE server that executes minigames rather well. It has tons of other game modes that include Skywars, Bedwars and a few distinct ones such as the Bridge, Duels and UHC Meetups.

HyperLands has an active community with regular voting through which you can win coins for the server economy as well as rewards in the form of rank ups and XP.

IP Address: play.hyperlandsmc.net:19132.

4) CosmicPE

CosmicPE is a Minecraft PE server that provides an immersive PvP experience by featuring game modes such as Factions as well as unique elements such as the Warzone where players can engage in epic battles.

The server has tons of custom enhancements ranging from simple to legendary, and unique combat-handling elements as well.

IP Address: play.cosmicpe.me.

5) EmperialsPE

EmperialsPE is the best Skyblock experience you can get on a Minecraft PE server. The unique challenge of the typical Skyblock is enhanced with the server’s own additions to the game mode.

With features such as Free Fly, Island HeadHunting, Slayer/Miner Minions and a great Trading System, the Skyblock experience in EmperialsPE is one that you may not have experienced before.

IP Address: play.emperials.net:19132.