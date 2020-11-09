Mods in Minecraft Pocket Edition allow access to entirely new types of gameplay and a plethora of unique items.

Minecraft is a great game that millions of people enjoy playing worldwide. However, the gameplay can get stale at times for some players and many often look for different ways that they can improve their in-game experience. The answer to this conundrum is mods, which unlock limitless potential for overall player experience. New weapons, furniture, and even a player's very own Pokémon are just a download away. This article will be breaking down the best mods that all Minecraft players should checkout.

5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition mods

#1 SERP Pokémon

Image via Zacek el Serpentin / mcpedl.com

This mod merges two beloved gaming franchises by bringing Pokémon into Minecraft. In this mod, players have access to catching and collecting 20+ unique Pokémon that spawn naturally in various biomes throughout the Minecraft world. Players can have a Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and more by their side during their Minecraft adventures.

Go out there Minecraft Pokémon trainers and "be the very best like no one ever was."

Download here

#2 DesnoGuns

Image via mcpedl.com

In vanilla Minecraft players have to face multitudes of monsters, such as the terrifying Withers and explosive Creepers, only armed with weapons like swords and bows. This mod gives puts some heavy firepower at the player's disposal with guns, rocket launchers, and grenades to help flatten the threats of the Minecraft world. Zombies and Skeletons won't stand a chance at invading a base when a player has these new kinds of weapons in their arsenal.

Download here

#3 Worldedit PE

Image via mcpedl.com

Worldedit is a powerful tool that helps players craft new creations and alter the Minecraft landscape. Building by hand can be very fun, but it is incredibly time-consuming to move around and place each individual block. Shaping a mountain or building a brand new island can seem like a daunting task to take on. This mod brings worldedit to Pocket Edition and allows players to manipulate the placement of blocks and speed up the building process. Any player who is looking to craft a grandiose castle or simply make it a bit easier on themselves to build should give this mod a chance.

Download here

#4 Elemental Swords

The powers of the elements are at the players' fingertips with this mod. Here, swords enchanted with the powers of fire, thunder, water, and more become available to players to wield. The mobs of Minecraft won't stand a chance against any player when they have this kind of power. Send enemies flying away with gusts of wind or melt them to ash with molten lava.

Download here

#5 Mine-Furniture

Image via MicoLets / mcpedl.com

At some point in playing Minecraft, practically every player has built their own base. Bases are great at keeping players safe from hostile mobs or just simply store items and materials gathered throughout the Minecraft world. For players who are looking to make their bases and builds feel more like home, this mod helps out with that. This mod brings real-world appliances like fridges and stoves into Minecraft and helps players furniture their base with more modern luxuries.

Download here