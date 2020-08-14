Seeds are important to determine where you spawn in Minecraft, which in turn decides what the rest of your game will look like. Thus, it is important to choose the right seed to start your game with. Do you want a survival adventure, or a creative ride, or just a simple story filled with interesting quests? The perfect seed in Minecraft can help shape your gameplay as per your needs.

While there are plenty of Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds to choose from, we take a look at the best ones.

5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for Android

Two Survival Islands

Two Survival Islands (Image credits: MCPE DL)

For lovers of tough survival games, this Minecraft Pocket Edition seed is the perfect addition to their game. You wake up on one of two islands, which are low on resources. With trees and resources available only on one island to build your shelter with, this seed offers some pretty challenging survival gameplay. If you have always fancied a Robinson Crusoe story, then the Two Survival Islands seed is a must try.

Seed Code: 750505317

Massive Temple

Massive Temple (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Want to harness your inner Indiana Jones? Then it’s time to go raid some temples for a bit of treasure. That’s exactly what the Massive Temple seed provides in Minecraft Pocket Edition. You will spawn on a map with three lofty and mysterious temples, which contain troves of gold, diamond, and other precious stone. Perfect for your raiding quests!

Seed Code: empire

Gold and Diamonds

Gold and Diamond (Image credits: MadMakerTV, YouTube)

If it wasn’t obvious from the title already, this seed allows you to spawn at a specific location in Minecraft Pocket Edition. You can have quick access to gold and diamonds here. You will spawn in a place where all you have to do to get your hands on some gold is to dig straight down. This seed is extremely useful for obtaining some really useful tools early on in the game.

Seed Code: LBSG SEED

Mushroom Biome

Mushroom Biome (Image credits: TLLauncher)

Any Minecraft player knows how rare mushroom biomes are, and how difficult it is to find them in the game. But the Mushroom Biome seed helps you spawn on an island from where you can find a mushroom biome only a swim away from you. So the next time you have to go hunting for some mycelium in Minecraft Pocket Edition, you can stay relaxed, because it will be just around the corner.

Seed Code: 320439

Extreme Jungle Biome

Extreme Jungle Biome (Image credits: MCPE DL)

This particular seed is for the hardcore adventurers. You will spawn in the middle of a thick, dark jungle, which will be infested with dangers as well as high rewards. Studded with overhanging mountains and tree canopies, the map is very beautiful as well as deadly. Only the toughest of survivors can crack this wild map, and in doing so, create the best survival experience in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Seed Code: 1648043236