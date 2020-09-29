5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for survival

Minecraft Pocket Edition is the action-packed Android version that has many fans excited about enjoying the blocky world on their smartphones. So if you haven’t already, you need to purchase Minecraft PE and get started on your survival adventure today.

If you’re just starting out survival gameplay on Minecraft PE, here are some great seeds that you can use and spawn into the perfect world.

Five best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for survival

1) Desert Temple and Village

Image credits: MCPE DL

In this particular seed for Minecraft Pocket Edition, you’ll spawn close to both a desert village and temple. Ask any seasoned Minecraft player, and they’ll get excited about the loot you can find in these areas.

That’s why this seed can prove to be the perfect start to your survival challenge. It is easy to get your hands on some quick resources and get a good headstart in the game.

Seed Code: bang

2) Diamonds near Spawn

Image credits: MCPE DL

This Minecraft seed has everything you need to enjoy long-term survival gameplay, with tons of biomes to explore. It also features excellent locations such as ruined portals, ocean ruins, villages, ravines, and caves.

When you spawn, you can even find some buried treasure nearby, with easy access to diamonds and armor to get you started.

Seed Code: -335784266

3) Woodland Mansion

Image credits: MCPE DL

What if we say that you can actually spawn less than 750 blocks away from a Woodland Mansion, one of the rarest structures to spawn in a Minecraft world? Well, that’s possible with this seed for Minecraft PE.

Once you spawn using this seed, you can procure the basic supplies that you need to raid the woodland mansion and get your hands on the loot that’s hidden within the walls of this formidable structure.

Seed Code: VISTAISTHEBEST

4) Ravines with Diamonds

Image credits: MCPE DL

Ravines are perhaps one of the best places to explore when you want to stockpile on a ton of resources and enjoy a mining expedition. This Minecraft PE seed spawns you close a ravine, where you’ll be able to find a host of resources, ranging from Redstone to iron ore, as well as an entire vein of exposed diamonds.

Seed Code: -1698294701

5) Epic Ravine with Mineshafts

Image credits: MCPE DL

Here is another seed with early access to a great ravine, as well as an extensive system of mineshafts ready to be explored. You can find your way down to the ravine and explore the area to get your hands on some diamonds as well as ores.

The mineshafts also contain several chests with random loot that will be extremely helpful as you progress in the game.

Seed Code: 1800759332