Minecraft servers are a great way for gamers to interact and compete with people from across the globe.

Minecraft can be a fun single player experience for gamers, with activities such as building, exploring, and eventually working up to defeating the Ender Dragon, all options. However, many gamers chose to pursue playing with other people in addition to playing on their own.

The Minecraft servers are what make this possible, by connecting gamers on to the same game worlds. This article will be covering some of the top servers for Minecraft Pocket Edition players this month.

5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition servers in November 2020

#1 HyperLands

This Minecraft Pocket Edition server is perfect for players looking for a little bit of everything. This server is equipped with all the popular game modes and mini-games, which include Skywars, Bedwars, the Bridge, UHC, Duels, and more.

HyperLands has a very active community, and it actually keeps a hold of it's active player-base by offering rewards for engagement and voting in community polls.

IP: play.hyperlandsmc.net:19132

#2 FallenTech Network

This Minecraft Pocket Edition server is perfect for players who are highly competitive. FallenTech offers a plethora of PvP game modes and mini-games, all with a distinctive leaderboard system.

Take a quick moment to view this video highlighting the server, and it will be clear just how much variety there is in terms of gameplay available.

IP: play.fallentech.io:19132

#3 EmperialsPE

This Minecraft Pocket Edition server is primarily designed for SkyBlock enthusiasts. Perks of joining and playing on this server include free flying, slayer minions, and island head hunting.

EmperialsPE also has an authentic trading system, which has lead to a strong and balanced in-game economy. Family friendly fun is a trademark of this server.

IP: play.emperials.net:19132

#4 Euphoria Hub

Euphoira is the perfect fit for Minecraft players looking to play the vanilla version of the game with other players. Here, players can bring friends, or meet some new ones, as they journey throughout the world of Minecraft together. Building bases and hunting down Creepers alone may be fun, but doing so with other players brings more opportunities for spontaneous fun and building comradery.

IP: play.euphmc.net:19132

#5 NetherGames Network

This selection is pretty tricky. This list would be incomplete without mentioning NetherGames, as it is the most popular Minecraft Pocket Edition server by a fairly substantial margin. This server has every popular game mode, from Bedwars to Skywars, and it has a booming player base to boot.

However, multiple YouTubers have recently revealed that there is something fishy going on with the ownership and staff members of this server. There have been some allegations of corruption and racism, so play on this server at your own risk.

IP: play.nethergames.org:19132