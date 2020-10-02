5 best Minecraft PvP texture packs in 2020

Who said that Minecraft texture packs are only meant to enhance the graphics for survival or creative gameplay? Even when you are engaging in epic multiplayer battles on the Skywars or Bedwars servers, you can easily have texture packs installed that make your combat look that much cooler!

Not to mention, texture packs also allow you to add a significant boost to your FPS, thus making it easier for you to kill all enemies since even a split second of lag can make all the difference!

If you’re not sure about which texture packs can add to the panache of your PvP battle gameplay, then you’ve come to the right place. We have chosen some of the most popular PvP texture packs for you to choose from and take your Minecraft multiplayer battles to another level altogether.

Most suitable Minecraft PvP texture packs

1) CS: GO PvP Texture Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

Not only does the CS: GO texture pack hugely improve the performance of your gameplay while removing any lags you may experience, it also adds several new textures and weapons, both melee and guns, to your Minecraft world.

Inspired by the Counter-Strike franchise, this pack features similar textures to the popular shooter, and thus, gives an exciting makeover to Minecraft.

Download the pack here.

2) Faithful PvP Texture Pack

Image credits: Minecraft11

The Faithful texture pack is one of the most popular ones in Minecraft and is even preferred by a lot of streamers who engage in a lot of PvP battles on multiplayer servers.

This pack boosts your FPS while also improving the graphical quality by a stretch. But even with improved textures, it remains faithful to the original and classic pixelated textures of Minecraft that are responsible for its nostalgic look and feel.

Download the pack here.

3) MineWars PvP Texture Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

Anyone who wishes to turn their Minecraft world into a planet in a Galaxy Far Far Away and fight with lightsabers instead of diamond swords can pick up the MineWars texture pack. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars series, this pack manages to improve FPS as well as introduce many new textures.

Ranging from lightsabers to blaster as well as Storm Troopers to fight, MineWars is a must-have for any Star Wars fan. It even has a Death Star in the night sky, instead of the moon!

Download the pack here.

4) Depixel PvP Texture Pack

Image credits: Resourcepack.net

Depixel has emerged as one of the most loved Minecraft texture packs for players. It mostly sticks to the original feel of the game but manages to smoothen a lot of the classic Minecraft textures.

It doesn’t attempt to go over the top with its modifications and instead only reworks the textures required to boost the FPS. Depixel is also pretty useful for players using low-end PCs.

Download the pack here.

5) DarkPvP Texture Pack

Image credits: Resourcepack.net

Who doesn’t crave for the dangerous feel of a sinister battle against foes? Well, that’s what the DarkPvP texture pack brings to the table — it revamps Minecraft’s brighter frames to look a bit darker and more serious, which in turn makes PvP battles look way more dangerous.

The FPS is also boosted, in turn helping to avoid any lags during gameplay that may result in your opponent taking the cake!

Download the pack here.