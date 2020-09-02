5 best Minecraft seeds in 2020

Even if 2020 has disappointed us so far, Minecraft is the one thing that we can all rely on never to disappoint. So while we’re all stuck at home in isolation, what better time to try some good seeds and start a new Minecraft adventure?

Whether you love adventure or survival or plain creative mode gameplay, these Minecraft seeds can set you up nicely so that you start your game off on the right foot.

Five best Minecraft seeds in 2020

1) Mansion and Shipwreck

Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ

This seed is for the PS4 version of Minecraft. It helps you spawn near a cool mansion, which also stands very close to a shipwreck right off the coast. When you spawn, you can move along the coast with the sea to your right and find a woodland on the horizon. The forest and shipwreck will help you acquire easy loot so that you can start your game with a distinct advantage.

Seed Code: -736121172

2) Stronghold Village

Image credits: AttackoftheFanboy

This particularly useful seed throws you near a village where you can find minimal loot. But the best part about is that the village gives way to a ravine, which might be treacherous to traverse, but highly rewarding in terms of resources. You can easily find yourself more than a few precious ores, and the ravine also gives way to the entrance of a stronghold! This seed is for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Seed Code: 2065486297

3) Ship in a Village

Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ

This Minecraft Java Edition seed lands you on a spawn point which is a swim away from a great village with lots of resources. When you reach the island with the village, you will easily spot a ship standing amidst the buildings, pretty obviously visible on land. But you don’t just have these two spots to look for loot because right off the coast is a beautiful coral reef where you’ll find yourself a second shipwreck underwater and ocean ruins as well!

Seed Code: -613756530319979507

4) Survival Islands

Image credits: AttackoftheFanboy

This Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed puts you on one of the small islands that dot most of your world. There are enough trees on the island to fashion your first survival shelter. Going forward, you can also explore the other islands or even go to the mainland that’s only a short swim away. The mainland will also contain a coastal village, where you might find something or the other of value to loot.

Seed Code: 67080907

5) Mineshafts in Badlands

Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ

This seed for Minecraft Java Edition, it spawns you in a spot pretty close to both a beautiful savanna and the mesa, or badlands biome. If you move straight towards the savanna, you’ll find a village with some easy pickings. If you dig down at the village well, you’ll be able to find a mine shaft that will set you up nicely for coal and iron. Go exploring towards the badlands, and you’ll find even more mine entrances, which might lead you to better ores.

Seed Code: 94454061