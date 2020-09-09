5 best Minecraft seeds for beginners

Minecraft can feel like a pretty tough survival experience if you're playing the game for the first time. You can easily underestimate the rather quirky-looking mobs, especially the creeper, which will take mere seconds to kill you. Mining for resources and crafting better tools can prove to be a challenge as well.

But there are a few Minecraft seeds that can help you spawn in places that are best to start your first adventure in. Generating at a spot that allows you to find accessible resources and have you be protected until you can get a hand on your gameplay can be a blessing. In this article, we suggest some of the best such seeds for beginners.

Five best Minecraft seeds for beginners

1) Desert Temple and Village

Image credits: TLauncher

This is an excellent seed for those who are just starting on their Minecraft journey. You spawn in a desert, very close to a desert temple, which usually contains four different chests with great loot, sometimes even rare resources that can set you up right at the start of the game.

There's also a village nearby with a blacksmith which you can plunder.

Seed Code: -671258039

2) Shipwrecks and Villages

Image credits: MinecraftSeeds

For a beginner, the most important thing is to collect as many resources as possible and craft the necessary items to survive your first night — a shelter, a weapon, some food, and preferably, some torches to keep the mobs at bay.

With this seed, you spawn near a village that also contains a shipwreck. It will be handy for a few quick resources, while the village itself can shelter you until you build your own home.

Seed Code: -613756530319979507

3) Abandoned Villages

Image credits: Reddit

Abandoned villages in Minecraft are a great spot to find some quick resources and to take shelter in one of the houses when night falls. This seed helps you spawn right next to more than one abandoned village, where you can find yourself decent loot to kickstart your adventure.

The houses can also be a great place to hide yourself once night falls.

Seed Code: -9065479248748140566

4) Triple Island

Image credits: MinecraftSeeds.net

This seed is excellent for Minecraft beginners who don't want to get overwhelmed by a great many biomes in the in-game world. In this seed, you spawn on a set of three islands, where you have plenty of resources to survive your first few nights and explore the three islands to find a good set of resources.

This seed is perfect for a simple survival experience.

Seed Code: 6073041046072376055

5) Village cut in half by Ravine

Image credits: MCPE DL

Ravines can be pretty treacherous in Minecraft, but also equally rewarding. A new player, if brave enough, can venture into the depths of a gorge, which usually houses a decent bit of iron and coal to start your adventure, and even lots of diamonds sometimes.

These are all resources that you need to upgrade your gear and take on the dangerous mobs.

Seed Code: 2467475923055248755