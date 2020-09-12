5 best Minecraft seeds to build a city

Minecraft is a game that’s more focused on exploration and creative building than anything else. While it can be a great survival experience, it is most popular due to its creative mode, in which you can build just about any structure and unleash your creative genius.

So if you’re the kind of Minecraft player that loves creating dream homes, mansions, and even entire cities over anything else, then these are the seeds that you can use to spawn at the perfect spot for your new builds.

Five best Minecraft seeds to build a city

1) Large Survival Island

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.net

We can guess what you’re thinking: why would a survival island be home to your new city? That’s because this particular seed lands you on a massive plains biome that’s also an island.

With so much space, and with the glimmering ocean on all sides, this isle would be the perfect spot for your new oceanic city.

Seed Code: -25550650751725284

2) Lots of Biomes

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.net

When creating a new build in Minecraft, it’s good to have several different kinds of biomes that will surround you. This is not only because they give you access to various building materials, but also because they add a bit of aesthetic value to your build’s setting.

This particular seed lands you amid plains that are surrounded by an oak forest as well as an acacia forest, and also desert, plus a great shoreline!

Seed Code: -154516451848514

3) Structures Galore

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This seed lands you next to a plains biome, as well as a desert biome, that has a lot of flat space for you to design your new city in. But that’s not all.

Your world is also dotted with several unfinished structures as well as complete villages in the vicinity, so that your new city has some well-established neighbours. Not to mention the aesthetic value that a few ruins and lonely structures can add to your city’s new home.

Seed Code: 3562011352150227537

4) The Mighty Savannahs

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

To build a big enough city in Minecraft, it is vital to have a lot of flat space available to you to design the build. And a Savannah is the perfect spot to place your new city in.

This seed helps you spawn close to a vast Savannah that is also situated right next to a desert biome, which will provide you with plenty of variation in the environment. Lastly, the seed also has another beautiful village that can be the perfect neighbouring city for your new creation.

Seed Code: -4889139758271612536

5) Icy Dream

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

Do you want to create the perfect winter wonderland? Then this might be the ideal Minecraft seed for you to work on.

It features a vast snow biome that has icy peaks, adding to the vibe of the entire world. What’s more is that if you move towards the mountains, you will come across a huge cave built like a stunning underground cove, which can be the perfect natural addition to your city!

Seed Code: 249956136855891076