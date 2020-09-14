5 best Minecraft seeds to build a kingdom

Minecraft is the perfect game to play for prolific builders. If you’d rather just ignore the survival aspects of Minecraft and focus on building the ideal kingdom for yourself, then there are seeds that you can use to spawn at the best spot possible.

These worlds are aesthetically pleasing and consist of stunning biomes that can be the perfect spot for your new kingdom. In this article, we look at the five best seeds that you can use to create the ideal kingdom in Minecraft.

Five best Minecraft seeds to build a kingdom

1) Mountains and River Valleys

Seed Code: 1913249966940734411

River Valleys (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

Speaking of aesthetics, take a look at this breathtaking world, which can be created by using this seed. At the coordinates 113, -37, you’ll find the most beautiful place for new creation.

With lofty mountains, lots of greenery, and cliffs overlooking the river valleys, this will make one heck of a kingdom.

2) Survival Islands and Ocean Monument

Seed Code: -9191030541317174164

Islands (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

There’s nothing more gorgeous than a huge coastal kingdom, with beaches against which glimmering waves crash now and then. The coastal kingdom can be your reality if you use this seed for your next build.

Spawn on a sprinkle of small islands, which of course, you can use to create a beautiful kingdom. Nearby, you’ll also spot an ocean monument, which will be the perfect historical addition to the look of your new world.

3) The Valley

Seed Code: -5586243860736604466

The Valley (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This particular Minecraft seed spawns you close to yet another stunning valley. With mountains overlooking a beautiful lake and a deep valley crowded with birch and oak trees, this seed can be the perfect place to build your new kingdom.

Across the lake, there is also a plains biome where you can design additional structures as part of your vast kingdom.

4) Plains Biome

Seed Code: -423673225502336066

Plains Biome (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

If you’d rather avoid rocky territory and build on expansive flat plains, then this Minecraft seed is perfect for you. The world opens to a flat expanse of a plain biome, which also has a river flowing right next to the spawn.

Adding to that aesthetics, you will also see a swampy lake, some ponds that dot the map, and a desert biome that will surround your plains, adding some flavor to the area.

5) Taiga Peninsula

Seed Code: -6610549580498372209

Taiga Peninsula (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

Imagine building your new kingdom at a spot where water surrounds you on three sides, and a beautiful forest greets you from the back.

That’s precisely what you’ll get with this pretty Minecraft seed. You spawn on a taiga forest peninsula, which also contains a village right next to the shore. You can either make the village a part of your kingdom, or get rid of the structures you dislike and replace them with your creations.