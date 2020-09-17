If you’re a fan of Minecraft, you must have spent a lot of time mining tunnels after tunnels at Y Level 12 looking to get lucky with diamonds. Every Minecraft player knows the giddy feeling when they finally get their hands on the diamonds after exhausting one or two iron pickaxes looking for them.

Diamonds in Minecraft are perhaps the most important resource that makes for the strongest armour and weapons. But looking for diamonds can be tough, and so we have a few seeds for you where you can find some easy diamonds right off the bat.

5 best Minecraft seeds to get diamonds

1) Fortunate Son

Fortune 3 (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This Minecraft seed is meant for the 1.14 version of the game and is a great seed to look for diamonds. The seed spawns you close to not one but three desert temples. Desert temples are usually loaded with resources and loot. These temples allow you to pick up diamond horse armour as well as a Fortune III enchantment. That means when you go mining for diamonds, you could get more than one from each block you mine!

Seed Code: 2220640842947340535.

2) Village and Ravine

Village and Ravine (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This particular Minecraft seed is perfect for not just diamonds but an overall survival mode game where you need quick access to great loot.

You will spawn near plains where you can quickly spot a village. The village will set you up with some food and tools, enough to sustain you as you go into the fearful ravine that’s right next to the village. The ravine has tons of ores that includes diamonds!

Seed Code: 396136856798333247.

3) The Ores Below

The Ores Below (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

The Ores Below is the perfect seed for someone who loves exploring caves and look for diamonds. This Minecraft seed spawns you near a village that contains a huge cave entrance which is difficult to miss.

The cave contains quite a lot of precious ores ranging from gold and iron to stones like lapis lazuli and redstone. And of course, it contains more than enough diamonds to get you set up for the game.

Seed Code: 2036530818.

4) Time to Mine!

Time to Mine (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

One of the best ways to get your hands on diamonds is to strip a mine after reaching Y12, a method trusted by many Minecraft players.

In this seed, you can spawn in a world that contains a cave which goes right down to Y11 where you’ll find not only a lot of lava but also a decent haul of diamonds. But keep a water bucket with you because all that lava can be treacherous. Take a hint and dig around - 16, 12, 45.

Seed Code: 2107822888.

5) Diamonds in a Village

Diamonds in a village (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

Villages can also be a great spot to find diamonds, especially if there’s a blacksmith around. In this particular Minecraft seed, you spawn near a village that has a fair amount of resources.

Head to 184, 70 and 110 to find the village. In one of the houses in the village, there’s a chest that contains a few diamonds, emeralds and even horse armour.

Seed Code: 2129792311.