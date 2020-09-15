5 best Minecraft seeds to speedrun

Speedrunning has become a prevalent part of the Minecraft gameplay. As a result, there are plenty of players who try to finish the game by killing the Ender Dragon quickly.

There two or three ways to do a speedrun — either with a specific seed or with a random one, leaving your fate to the Minecraft gods. Either way, there are plenty of players who hold world records in different categories of speedruns.

If you’re someone who’s looking to get into this trend, we suggest trying out these seeds to practice and then get your world record.

Five best Minecraft seeds to speedrun

1) Villages and Desert Temple

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This particular seed is meant for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and is a great one to start your speedrunning career. You spawn near an abandoned village, from where you can spot a closeby desert temple, which is bound to have great loot sitting and waiting for you.

When you go further, you will spot a desert village as well, with even more resources, and if you go ahead to the mesa biome, you will spot another abandoned acacia village.

Seed Code: 1955471898

Advertisement

2) Speedrunner’s Delight

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

With this particular Minecraft seed, you spawn into a world that has easy access to all that you’ll need to finish your speedrun as quickly as possible.

You will spawn in a savannah biome, which is next to a desert biome that has both a desert temple and village. In the savannah biome itself, you will find another village with a blacksmith, as well as a nearby lava pool, to make your Nether portal reasonably quickly.

Seed Code: 6254448515498253750

3) Great for a Speedrun

Image credits: Reddit

Another Bedrock Edition seed that is perfect for a speedrun, this Minecraft seed lands you near a village, which has a blacksmith to help set you right up at the beginning.

Moving forward, you’ll find a desert biome with a desert temple and another village. There are also mineshafts right below the first village, which will lead to a stronghold. Lastly, if you build your Nether portal in the blacksmith village, you’ll easily find a Nether fortress right across the doorway.

Seed Code: 6254448515498253750

4) Village Spawn

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.net

Villages and desert temples are the best friends for any Minecraft speedrunner, and this Java Edition seed is no different. You spawn 20 blocks away from a village where you will find quite a lot of resources in a chest.

In that chest, you’ll find three pieces of diamonds, six pieces of obsidian, and some bread. You can gather a few other resources and be on your way to building a Nether portal.

Seed Code: -7453340963196383811

5) World Record Seed

One of the chests in the village (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.net)

Several speedrunners used this particular seed for getting 1% Minecraft speedrun world records.

You spawn very close to a village, which has not one, not two, but three blacksmiths, with loot that includes obsidian, lots of food, pieces of armour, a golden apple, and enough iron ingots to get full iron, including a sword. Plus, if you dig straight down next to the well in the village, you’ll land up dead centre in the stronghold.

Seed Code: 1156391694