5 best Minecraft seeds for survival in October 2020

Although your Minecraft gameplay can be molded for turning into anything you'd like, from a creative building game to a bunch of mini-games like Manhunts, Minecraft's survival gameplay remains the one that players always keep coming back to.

There is something immensely enjoyable about spawning in a new Minecraft seed, exploring your surroundings, and gathering resources as you progress through the game. You can slowly build up a great world for yourself and encounter all kinds of survival challenges, whether fighting off normal mobs or going up against mob bosses like the Wither or the Ender Dragon.

And so, we've decided to share a compilation of some of the best Minecraft seeds for survival gameplay in October 2020.

5 best Minecraft seeds for survival as of October 2020

1. Ruined Nether Portal and Abandoned Village

With this particular Minecraft seed, you can start off on a new survival adventure and spawn very close to two important structures - a ruined Nether portal and an abandoned village. Both can provide some early game resources.

There is also a ravine and some cave systems in the area that will make for a great caving experience in Minecraft.

Seed Code: -737846020

2. Surface Lava and Fortress Nearby

Having a great spawn in the Nether is essential for a fruitful survival adventure in Minecraft. The Nether is a great place to mine for some resources and for getting your hands on Blazes. Killing Blazes allows you to gather a ton of Blaze rods, which are quite important for the game.

This Minecraft seed has a surface lava pool right where you spawn. If you build a Nether portal next to the pool, you’ll end up very close to a Blaze spawner in the Nether.

Seed Code: -4593508206698907404

3. A Great Seed

Minecraft survival gameplay is never complete without a lot of exploration and building. And that’s precisely why this seed is one of the best to start a new adventure.

Your world will have a ravine on one side and a village on the other. There are also mountains surrounding the area, and a river that adds to the look of the game. The beautiful terrain makes for an excellent location for some survival builds.

Seed Code: 396136856798333247

4. Woodland Mansion near Spawn

Exploring the rare biomes and structures that generate in Minecraft is part of the immersive survival gameplay. And Woodland Mansions are some of the rarest structures in the game.

And as any great Minecraft adventurer will tell you, raiding a Woodland Mansion is one of the unique achievements that every player wants under their belt. To that end, spawn in this Minecraft seed that has a Woodland Mansion very close to home.

Seed Code: -7811142825441529740

5. Diamonds

What’s a Minecraft survival mode without finding diamonds? Diamonds are very essential Minecraft's gameplay, whether it is used for making great tools and gear or for creating an enchantment table to start enchanting.

With this Minecraft seed, you can spawn close to a ravine that has a ton of lava falls and pools and also a bunch of diamonds littered around for you to find.

Seed Code: -811703440