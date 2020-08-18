5 best Minecraft seeds for Xbox One

Minecraft seeds can be used to make sure that you spawn in a specific area of the never-ending landscapes in the game. Where you start in your gameplay determines what the rest of your Minecraft experience will look like.

Thus, choosing a seed before starting the game helps to make sure that you can play the kind of Minecraft that you prefer. In this article, we take a look at the best seeds that you can use while playing Minecraft on your Xbox One.

Five best Minecraft seeds for Xbox One

5) Diamonds and More

Seed: 5056807151542616608

Diamonds Seed (Image credits: Minecraft Forum)

Diamonds seed is for those Minecraft players who want to go straight to the mining parts of the game. Since diamonds are so rare, this specific seed makes you spawn on a spot that has a buttload of them, all ready for you to loot. Nearby, you’ll also find two villages and several other resources for you to gather.

4) Villages and Farms

Seed: -98099353174887

Village and Farms at Spawn (Image credits: Minecraft Seeds every day, Youtube)

Unleash your inner farmer by spawning next to a village with an already established range of farms. The farms already grow plenty of vegetables and crops such as wheat, carrots, potatoes, and beetroots.

Along with these crops, you can even domesticate several animals and start your own breeding of sheep, pigs, or cows. Lastly, there are loads of other animals around for hunting purposes.

3) A Bunch of Islands

Seed: -289973135

Islands Seed (Image credits: GamePlayerr)

If you’re looking to build your perfect beachside mansion, then spawning near these groups of islands is a great way of getting a headstart on your plans.

With multiple islands around you bustling with trees, animals, resources, and interesting biomes, these islands are the perfect place to build your Minecraft mansion as well as explore to your heart’s content.

2) Survival Island

Seed: -9089409167323528152

Survival Island Seed (Image credits: Reddit)

It’s just you and this lonely island on this spectacular survival seed in Minecraft. We’ve all had the Robinson Crusoe fantasy, and that’s one primary reason why survival games are so popular.

Survival Island is the perfect spawn location to start your adventure in. With the ocean on all sides, the only way to survive is to find a handful of resources on this island to help your escape.

1) Biomes and Villages

Seed: 7022332759775054181

Biomes and Villages (Image credits: Google Sites)

This Minecraft seed is the Holy Grail for any player. You spawn in the midst of a sprawling biosphere, where you are surrounded by literally every kind of biome in the game.

There are plenty of villages around. So no matter what kind of a Minecraft experience you enjoy, this seed will have something or the other to keep you occupied.