Minecraft servers are run by gaming communities that create vast and immersive worlds using the quirky blocks of the game and letting players become a part of these multiplayer havens.

Servers are easy to join and extremely fun to play in. Each Minecraft server has its own theme, design, monsters and quests to undertake.

In this article, we list out the five best Minecraft servers that you should try in 2020.

5 best Minecraft servers in 2020:

#1: Minecraft Middle Earth

Minecraft Middle Earth (Image credits: MEF TECH)

As one of the longest-running servers in Minecraft, Middle Earth has gained a multitude of fans in the gaming community.

This server, based on JRR Tolkein’s lore-rich world, has been around since 2010 and consists of an entire map of Middle Earth, complete with iconic buildings such as Minas Tirith, Rohan and Isengard.

Fans of the hit franchise will find themselves enjoying the locations, scenery and textures inspired from their favourite fandom.

#2: Grand Theft Minecraft

Advertisement

Grand Theft Minecraft (Image credits: Google Sites)

Speaking of merging two different worlds, what happens when you mix Minecraft with one of the biggest video game franchises of all time?

The Grand Theft Minecraft server brings together the GTA game-play and thrusts it into the Minecraft universe.

With a quirky combination of GTA’s Los Santos, its lofty houses and the several cops to run away from and Minecraft’s block-building facade, this server is definitely worth the love of every fan.

#3: PirateCraft

PirateCraft (Image credits: PirateCraft)

Ahoy, matey! You can now fulfill your dream of being a pirate aboard your own ship. Head out to the choppy seas of Minecraft and ready your ships for battle.

With a fully functioning ship-to-ship combat mechanism, this server will throw you aboard an adventurous ride. The PirateCraft server also features a simple but effective economy on land, which replicates the booty system of olden days.

So now, you can head out and find that treasure to sell and exchange.

#4: WesterosCraft

WesterosCraft (Image credits: WesterosCraft.com)

Whether you have hated or loved the ending of Game of Thrones, we assure you that you will want to be a part of this server.

Based on the sprawling world of Westeros, this particular server is still in the making, and that might just be the best part about it.

If you are a Game of Thrones enthusiast and would like to spend your time trying to rebuild Winterfell,King’s Landing or Casterly Rock in the classic Minecraft blocks, this server is perfect for you.

#5: The Mining Dead

The Mining Dead (Image credits: Synthetic Systems, Youtube)

It’s finally your turn to kill as many walkers as you can because The Mining Dead server brings to life the zombie-infested world of The Walking Dead.

With popular locations such as Hershel’s farm, Woodbury and Alexandria, the Mining Dead server is extremely popular among fans of the show.

The server allows you to craft and scavenge as you would in any Minecraft game, but this time, you need to fight off walkers as well as other survivors who want what you have.