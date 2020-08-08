5 best Minecraft shaders

Minecraft was always known for its incredibly quirky and unique graphics. The children's toy, Lego, initially inspired the game, and even now, continues to create a block-building world that is loved by every gamer.

However, over the years, the graphics of the game have started feeling dated, but there's a simple solution — shaders. These are mods that specifically improve the graphics of the game by re-doing a lot of textures and giving them a revamped look.

Here are the five best shaders in Minecraft

Continuum Shaders

Continuum Shaders (Image credits: Minecraft Shaders Mods)

These shaders are meant explicitly for gamers with high-resolution and powerful PCs. They change the textures of the entire game and add pretty realistic touches such as HD sunlight, water textures, and even tweak the contrast of colours to have the block world of Minecraft look clearer.

CrankerMan's TME Shaders

CrankerMan's TME Shaders (Image credits: Minecraft Shaders Mods)

The shaders created by CrankerMan are also resource-intensive on a computer. It leads to a severe overhaul of graphics, including improved textures for water, sky, bricks, stone, vegetation, etc. However, if you can spare the memory and have a strong enough GPU, these shaders should take the gameplay of Minecraft one step higher.

GLSL Shaders

GLSL Shaders (Image credits: Minecraft Shaders Mods)

The GLSL Shaders mod is perfect for gamers who want to revamp the graphics of the entire game. These shaders add realistic shadows and contrasting textures to the gameplay so that it looks far better than just a bunch of blocks strewn together.

Robobo1221's Shaders

Robobo1221's Shaders (Image credits: Minecraft Shaders Mods)

These Minecraft shaders have an incredibly cinematic quality, and thus, are heavily dependent on the use of a good computer with a high-functioning GPU and processor. The results, however, are breathtaking — your entire Minecraft world will look like it has been designed by a high-end Disney animation team, with crystal clear waters and bright sunlight streaming into places.

Chocapic13's Shaders

Chocapic13's Shaders (Image credits: Minecraft Shaders Mods)

Last but not least, these shaders are perfect for gamers who don't have a high-end PC but are still looking to revamp the graphics of their Minecraft gameplay to a decent degree. Of course, the graphical transformation is not as dramatic as a few other shaders, but it is worthy enough to improve the gameplay.