While Minecraft has set itself apart from the crowd with extremely quirky graphics that are loved by all the fans, there are some improvements that we can still make to the world of Minecraft by simply using a few good shaders.

Shaders can improve the graphics and textures of the game by a long stride, keeping the game feeling fresh and up-to-date.

If you’re not sure about which shaders to pick up while playing Minecraft on your mobile device, then we advise that you try one of the following top picks.

5 best Minecraft shaders for mobile

1) Zebra Shaders PE

Zebra Shaders (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Zebra Shaders are specifically meant to improve the aesthetics of Minecraft Pocket Edition for people who are using low-end mobile devices.

Even if your mobile does not have the latest OS or the best RAM, this particular shader will clean up the textures and lighting of the game and give you a much more realistic Minecraft world, full of intricate detailing like the tree leaves rustling in the wind.

2) SEUS PE Shader

SEUS PE Shader (Image credits: MCPE DL)

The SEUS PE Shader is definitely one of the best shaders that you can use out there. It reworks the textures of Minecraft PE entirely and revamps the game to look the most realistic that it can.

With shimmering water textures that reflect the lighting of the game and extremely realistic textures of wood, trees and even the Nether and its lava pools, this particular shader is perfect for people who value graphics over anything else.

3) EVO Shader

EVO Shader (Image credits: MCPE DL)

EVO Shader is one of the more popular shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition. It does not stray too far from the vanilla looks of the game but does add certain elements that bring a lot of realism to the gameplay.

With a dynamic addition of lights and shadows, the EVO shader really takes the aesthetics of Minecraft up a notch. Since the pack is not extremely resource-heavy, it can be used by most mobile gamers.

4) Haptic Shaders

Haptic Shaders (Image credits: MCPE DL)

"Made in mobile, made for mobile" is the prime selling point of the amazing Haptic Shaders. They provide minimal to no lag experience and are perfect for anyone looking to improve the textures of the game without having to stress out their mobile device too much.

Haptic Shaders add little nuances like waving plants and water, brighter skies during the day and darker skies during the night, making it a must-try for Minecraft PE players.

5) Dynamic Lights Shader

Dynamic Lights Shader (Image credits: MCPE DL)

A lot can be done to refine the graphics of Minecraft PE by just using a different style of light and shadow. That’s exactly what the Dynamic Lights Shader does by adding an entirely new function for the torches in the game.

Now you don’t have to place the torch on any wall or surface to actually light up an area. You can simply do that by holding the torch in your hand, perfect for when you go exploring deep dark caves for diamonds.