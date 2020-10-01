Minecraft is no fun without the perfect skin to show off your gameplay in. It’s important to decide what you’re going to look like when you take that snapshot of a particularly large diamond vein with you next to it, about to become a rich Minecraft player.

Minecraft skins are also essential if you’re thinking about going into streaming. Every big Minecraft Youtuber has a distinct skin that helps you recognise them right away - whether it is Dream’s quirky green skin, Skeppy’s diamond-studded look or Sapnap’s boy-next-door appearance.

So if you’re looking for a new Minecraft skin to use for your next adventure, look no further. We bring to you some of the most popular Minecraft skins in 2020.

5 best Minecraft skins in 2020

1) In Memory of Chadwick Boseman

Image credits: Minecraftskin.com

As the world lost one of its best actors and most beloved superheroes, what better way to remember Chadwick Boseman than to wear a Black Panther skin the next time you play Minecraft?

Black Panther-inspired millions of people all over the world, and this marvelous Minecraft skin is the gaming community’s way of paying homage to the incredible man who played the role in the movies.

Get the skin here.

2) Wholesome Muffinhead

Image credits: Minecraftskins.com

If you’ve not already followed the streams of BadBoyHalo, one of the cutest and most adorable Minecraft Youtubers, you need to do that right away.

BadBoyHalo has tons of videos with great content. He also frequently collaborates with Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapanp, Skeppy and others from the Minecraft community. The unique skin donned by BadBoyHalo, who loves calling himself and others “Muffinheads”, is definitely one of the most popular skins in 2020.

Get the skin here.

3) COVID-19

Image credits: Minecraftskins.com

COVID-19 has undoubtedly been the most talked-about subject of 2020. The pandemic has taken over the world and has brought about a lot of struggles and problems.

However, COVID-19 has also become one of the most popular inspirations for artists. So it should really be no surprise that someone from the Minecraft community has designed this perfect skin for 2020 - complete with a face mask and gloves to protect from the virus! With this skin, there might as well be no difference between Minecraft and the real world.

Get the skin here.

4) Armoured Batman

Image credits: Minecraftskins.com

Whether it’s 2012 or 2020, Batman always remains at the top of the superhero pyramid. This great skin for Minecraft players can help you feel like the masked crusader in your next survival experience.

Imagine hopping up and down the meadows of Minecraft with the armoured Batman cape flying behind you. That’s not only a fun visual but also the perfect look to have when you’re beating the Ender Dragon.

Get the skin here.

5) Pringles Dream

Image credits: Minecraftskins.com

Dream is one of the best Minecraft players in the world. While his green skin is pretty popular among the Minecraft community, there is someone who has created a hilarious spin on Dream’s skin.

Instead of the usual white smiley face on his green body, this Minecraft player has created a skin with the Pringles mascot on top of a red body, created to look like Dream. Comments suggested an alternate name for the skin that we absolutely endorse - Sour Cream!

Get the skin here.