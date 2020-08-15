While Minecraft offers a few different experiences in its gameplay, one of its central focuses is on survival. Some players love the challenge of surviving on the barest minimum of resources and want to try their luck against the worst odds.

And Minecraft survival maps are made for precisely these kinds of gamers. In this article, we look at some of the best such maps in the game.

5 best Minecraft survival maps in 2020

Horizon Survival

Horizon Survival (Image credits: Minecraft Maps)

Horizon Survival is an extremely challenging Skyblock adventure. The player spawns on a floating island that is home to plenty of danger and mayhem.

With scarce resources, just enough to make sure that the player can survive, Horizon Survival also adds to the Minecraft survival spirit by throwing other challenges at the player. This includes engaging them in mysterious stories and quests that will slowly be revealed as the player explores more.

Outcasted

Outcasted (Image credits: Minecraft Maps)

Outcasted is a survival map that focuses not only on bare survival but also spins a tight web around an intriguing tale. The player starts this Minecraft map as a World War 2 soldier aboard his/her ship.

The crew of the said ship ventures onto a mysterious island after it runs out of fuel, leaving the player stranded in the middle of the ocean. When days pass, and the crew does not return, the player must dare to go to the island alone and face all the dangers it holds.

Empty Horizon

Empty Horizon (image credits: MapCraft)

Empty, vast ocean — precisely what this particular survival map is. The player wakes up on a floating piece of wood in the middle of a never-ending water body. The wooden raft has enough supplies to get them started on this tough Minecraft survival adventure. But it is up to the player to dive into the depths of the ocean and find just enough supplies to build a home for him/herself and learn to survive.

This map is an infinite survival experience, with no goal to end it, and is meant for the most adventurous of players.

Realism Survival Island

Realism Survival Island (Image credits: Minecraft Maps)

No longer does a survival island map need only one tree or a few rocks here and there. This incredibly realistic and stunning Minecraft survival map allows the player to spawn on an island that is as dense as it is dangerous. With forests, mountains, as well as an elaborate cave system that runs across the island, this map is not for the faint-hearted survivalist.

Titanic Survival 2

Titanic Survival 2 (Image credits: Minecraft Maps)

What if someone survived the sinking Titanic and had to endure all alone on one of the icebergs that float in the Atlantic ocean? The Titanic Survival 2 map turns the Minecraft gameplay into a historical adventure. The player must survive on an iceberg by scavenging and gathering resources from the sunken Titanic ship, at least until the rescue forces arrive.