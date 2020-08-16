5 best Minecraft survival servers in 2020

While Minecraft's survival gameplay has dipped in popularity in recent times, there are plenty of players who still love the challenge. In order to boost the popularity of survival games, some servers are coming up with unique and fun ideas to spice up the experience for gamers.

With extremely challenging gameplay as well as decent game mechanism, these survival Minecraft servers are gaining more traction as time passes.

Five best Minecraft survival servers in 2020

Lemon Cloud

IP Address: play.lemoncloud.org

Lemon Cloud (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Lemon Cloud is one of the best servers in Minecraft, with new kinds of survival game modes available for the fans to choose from. While they have a survival mode as well, their best offering is perhaps the OP Prison, in which you wake up in an underground prison with other inmates, and your mission in the game is to dig and escape from the prison.

With a vibrant in-game economy, this server is perfect for people looking for survival gameplay, but with a twist.

Herobrine

IP Address: Herobrine.org

Herobrine Server (Image credits: Holdfast, Youtube)

Herobrine has always been one of the best Minecraft servers of all-time. With a strong focus on survival modes as well as plenty of other choices such as Skyblock, Factions, as well as Bed Wars, players will have a difficult time choosing which kind of a survival adventure they want to start playing in.

Whichever you end up choosing, though, Herobrine executes them all well.

The Mining Dead

IP Address: join.miningdead.com

A zombie apocalypse has an impressive survival setting. When you add the story, characters, and locations of the Walking Dead to the mix, it can be a game-changer when it comes to Minecraft survival servers.

In this server inspired by the hit TV series, the players can spawn in the world of The Walking Dead, replete with recreations of the actual locations from the show, like the prison, Alexandria, Woodbury, and more. If you're still not convinced, let Rick Grimes take over in this trailer for the server.

Altitude

IP Address: play.alttd.com

Altitude (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Altitude is definitely one of the best and fastest growing survival community in Minecraft. With four separate survival game servers, this community also offers its players the opportunity to switch between the servers at any time, and also carries your inventory, levels, and in-game economy over to the next one.

So you can play on any server at any time, without having to lose your game progress!

Bedwars Games

IP Address: bedwars.games

Bed Wars (Image credits: Cloud Slater, Youtube)

Bedwars Games is one Minecraft server that focuses majorly on the Bedwars kind of survival gameplay. But due to their growing fans, they have also begun adding new kinds of game modes such as OP Factions, in which survivors clamp into teams who then engage in PvP gameplay, as well as OP Prison and a new customs Sims style game mode, known as the 'City Life'.