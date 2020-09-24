5 best Minecraft texture packs for Android

Texture packs are a great and easy way to give your Minecraft gameplay an entirely new look. This title has a distinctive pixelated and blocky look that is loved by most fans, but texture packs can be used to make it look either more realistic or to make your game looks way brighter/cleaner.

There are several texture packs for Minecraft Pocket Edition to choose from, but we have shortlisted a few of the great ones, so you don’t have to look too hard.

Five best Minecraft texture packs for Android

1) Defscape Texture Pack

Image credits: MCPE DL

The Desfscape Texture Pack is used to create much cleaner and smoother textures in Minecraft. This means that every block in the game goes through a complete overhaul and looks more realistic and sophisticated.

Needless to say, this texture pack makes building in creative mode that much more fun, considering that every block looks way more stunning than before.

Download here.

Advertisement

2) Multipixel Texture Pack

Image credits: MCPE DL

The Multipixel Texture Pack is excellent for people who want to stay true to the vanilla look of Minecraft, because it only cleanses the existing textures, without changing them too much.

The graphics will appear a little less pixelated due to Multipixel. The best part is that this pack does not require a fancy mobile device to run the game smoothly.

Download here.

3) FuseRealism Textures

Image credits: MCPE DL

Rendered in 256×256 resolution, the FuseRealism texture pack adds an exceptionally realistic look to Minecraft. Ranging from grass blocks to trees to netherrack, each block of Minecraft ends up looking stunning thanks to this pack.

Of course, such an overhaul requires some powerful devices. Especially since the pack also adds a slew of entirely new textures to build with!

Download here.

4) X-Ray Texture Pack

Image credits: MCPE DL

X-Ray texture packs are pretty popular since they help you literally x-ray your Minecraft world to spot all those ores that you so desperately want to mine. It is perfect for those who don’t want to spend too much time mining for diamonds.

Instead, you can spot where they are and easily mine straight to them. But while using this pack for a singleplayer mode might be acceptable, using it while playing in PvP servers is very unethical, so do take caution.

Download here.

5) Vanilla Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

Made specifically for people who enjoy the simple vanilla textures of Minecraft, the Vanilla Shader will keep the integrity of the original textures in the game.

Instead, it just reworks the lighting in the game to make everything look much brighter and more vibrant, and even adds a bit of pop to the vanilla textures of every block. If you want the most natural Minecraft feel, then stick to Vanilla Shader.

Download here.