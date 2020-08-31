5 best Minecraft texture packs for mobile

Texture packs are a great way to not only enhance the graphics of Minecraft Pocket Edition, but to take them a notch further by adding on to the existing aesthetics. A texture pack can really breathe new life into your game and allows for a more fun and immersive experience.

There are loads of great texture packs for Minecraft on Android and iOS. But if you're just starting on your journey, here are the five best texture packs that you must try the next time you play Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Five best Minecraft texture packs for mobile

1) Defscape Texture Pack

Defscape Texture Pack (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Defscape texture pack has the ability to enhance the appearance of every block in Minecraft. It makes them look extremely clean and detailed because of the 64×64 pixel high resolution.

Even the graphics of sky and water have been redesigned. They are not given an overly realistic texture, and kept closer to the original feel of Minecraft.

2) FuseRealism - New UHD Textures

UHD Textures (Image credits: MCPE DL)

This highly realistic texture pack revamps Minecraft entirely. With graphics having been ramped up to a high resolution of 256×256 pixels, each block of the game exhibits a highly natural look.

The pack also adds additional blocks like tiles, planks, floors, as well as brick walls to add to your building materials. It also reworks the Nether with high-resolution Netherack, and lava that looks so real that you'll be even more scared to go near it!

3) ModernHD PE

ModernHD Texture Pack (Image credits: MCPE DL)

This particular Minecraft texture is perfect for players who want to spend their time building fantastic modern homes in the game.

The ModernHD ups the resolution of each of the existing blocks to 64×64 pixels, apart from adding new textures and blocks to facilitate your building spree. It also adds new furniture items like a new bed and some stained glass.

4) X-Ray Texture Pack

X-Ray Texture Pack (Image credits: MCPE DL)

While most texture packs focus on all the builders of Minecraft, this pack is for all the adventurers and miners out there.

The X-Ray texture pack removes the standard blocks of the game like the stone, gravel, dirt, trees, etc. to show you where all the precious ores are. So you can easily start your game with a full armor of diamonds, equipped with a diamond sword and a diamond pickaxe!

5) Flow's HD

Flow's HD Texture Pack (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Flow's HD is a fantastic texture pack that not only improves the building blocks to give beautiful interiors, but also reworks the outsides of Minecraft, with cleaner textures of dirt, grass, trees, and water.

It does add a lot of high-resolution blocks that are perfect for building modern homes as well as designing landscapes around it. This can make your new dream home stand out.