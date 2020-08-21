5 best mini-games in Minecraft

Minecraft is perhaps the most inherently versatile video game of all time. You can literally mold it into any form, and that’s what hordes of people have done in their creative servers.

There are a lot of mini-games that players have designed within the mechanisms of Minecraft. While these games are smaller in stature, the fun they create for all parties involved is anything but boring.

If you try to figure out which Minecraft mini-games to start playing, you might end up confused. In this article, we list out our favorite mini-games of all time.

Five best mini-games in Minecraft

5) SkyWars

SkyWars (image credits: Spigot)

SkyWars is a pretty straightforward mini-game where players spawn on an individual island of their own, which is suspended high in the sky.

The primary objective is to survive using the little of resources you have on your island, while also making sure that you don’t fall off to your Death while mining your way deeper into a tunnel. SkyWars is also a PvP battle, and players must bridge their way across to other islands and kill all players.

4) BedWars

BedWars (Image credits: Fiverr)

BedWars is another Minecraft mini-game that has gained immense popularity over the years. Designed in a PvP style of battle, players spawn on different parts of a map and must destroy the beds of enemies to win.

Players can re-spawn an infinite number of times until their bed is destroyed, which also means that protecting your own bed is of the highest priority.

3) Parkour

Parkour (Image credits: GameSkinny)

If you’re the kind of gamer who enjoys a good laughing session while playing Fall Guys, then Minecraft’s Parkour mini-games are for you.

Parkour is a mini-game that is designed like a course that every player must cross. You must jump around, from platform to platform, and survive everything that the course throws at you. However, it can be pretty challenging and can often result in a hilarious death for you. The best part of the mini-game is that it can be played both in single-player and multiplayer modes.

2) Spleef

Spleef (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Spleef is yet another crazy Minecraft mini-game that is pretty addictive. Players spawn on a map on which the primary objective is to survive till the end, while also defeating other players by destroying the blocks underneath them and having them fall into lava and die.

Usually, a Spleef map is built with snow blocks, which are easier to break. The creator of the game might keep the map only one block thick for a quick match or add layers to make the game longer and more enjoyable.

1) Death Run

Death Run (Image credits: DanTDM, Youtube)

Death Run is a mini-game that requires players to finish the game of Minecraft as quickly as possible, while also avoiding the various death traps spawned across the map.

While the Runners try to survive and win, there is another group of players, called Death. It is the job of the Deaths to prevent the Runners from finishing the game and activating several traps across the map to plot the demise of all the Runners. A unique mini-game to try, Death Run adds a certain unpredictable fun to Minecraft.