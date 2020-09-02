5 best modern resource packs for Minecraft

Resource packs are the best way to add many new content to Minecraft and make the most of your gameplay. While it is a vast game that you can play for hours without feeling an ounce of boredom, a new boost in the content available to play with can always give a new life to your game.

There are plenty of resource packs made specifically to add to the repertoire of a Minecraft player who likes creating modern and realistic builds in the creative mode. In this article, we shortlist our favourite resource packs that add a modern spin to this title!

Five best modern resource packs for Minecraft

1) Amberstone Resource Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

There is no dearth of new content that the Amberstone Resource Pack adds to Minecraft. Amberstone is a bit resource-intensive since it uses a 128x128 resolution, which is relatively high, to give clean-cut and sleek textures. The pack not only provides plenty of new modern textures to play around with, but also adds loads of common items that you can use as decor in one of your modern builds, such as wine, magazines, and even cars!

2) FORM Architecture Resource Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

The FORM Architecture Resource Pack adds an array of designer blocks to Minecraft, enabling players to create modern architectural wonders in the game. The pack can be used to design chic modern mansions with equally trendy furniture and furnishings. The texture of each block inside the resource pack is relatively clean and straightforward, and mostly white, keeping true to the modern feel of the pack.

3) Modern HD Resource Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

Modern HD Resource Pack is perhaps the most popular resource pack to add a bunch of contemporary content to Minecraft, and is preferred by a lot of builders who love to create modern homes. Whether you’re looking to build a mansion or an entire city, the Modern HD Resource Pack can provide you with plenty of new blocks to use, with clean-cut textures, as well as lots of new furniture to do some kickass interior designing.

4) Modern Craft Resource Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

With a 32x32 resolution, the Modern Craft Pack is an essential modern resource pack for Minecraft players who are not playing on high-end PCs. It cleanses the textures of blocks in Minecraft and even adds plenty of new textures and blocks for modern builds without compromising on the performance of the game.

Unlike other heavier resource packs, you will not notice a drop in FPS while using Modern Craft. And for people who are unable to run 32 pixels, they can opt for this 16 pixels option.

5) Manazaka’s City Resource Pack

Image credits: 9Minecraft

While some Minecraft players are content with only building a few modern homes, there are plenty who want to go on to build entire cities in Minecraft. The Manazaka’s City Resource Pack is all you need to create stunning modern exteriors for your city. The pack is inspired by the looks of an urban Japan, and thus, provides a player with absolutely clean and sleek textures to design their new city with!