5 best mods for Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft Pocket Edition puts your favorite open-world survival game into your pockets! Having been adapted for Android, Minecraft has become accessible to an entirely new class of mobile gamers. And as is natural, the gaming community has taken it upon itself to create the right mods for the pocket edition as well.

Thus, the Minecraft Pocket Edition is not very different from its full-fledged video game, and keeps users entertained for hours.

Here are the five best mods that you should try for the Minecraft Pocket Edition.

DayZ

Image credits: AndyTandy, Youtube

This mod is named after the popular video game, DayZ, in which the player survives a zombie apocalypse. The same happens to Minecraft Pocket Edition when you install this mod. While the graphics and interface remain the same, the story of your survival now changes to one in a harsh world ravaged by zombies. Can you survive?

Furnicraft

Image credits: MCPE DL

Advertisement

What’s the point of building a base or safe house in a survival game like Minecraft, if you cannot play interior designer as well? This particular mod helps you do precisely that, and adds a load of new furniture options that you can add to your Pocket Edition base. FYI, this mod comes with a 16-color variation for each of the furniture items added. Let the interior decorations begin!

Spongebob

Image credits: TrueTriz, Youtube

The Spongebob mod does what you imagine — it allows you to travel to the city of Bikini Bottom, the home of Spongebob and his friends while playing Minecraft Pocket Edition. Additionally, Spongebob and his friends will get added as characters to the game, including fan-favorites like Patrick and Squidward.

Expansive Fantasy

Image credits: APKPure.com

The Expansive Fantasy mod is basically for lovers of fantastic creatures and mythical stories. Because this mod will allow you to find dragon eggs throughout the world in Minecraft Pocket Edition, and let you hatch and tame them as well. Eventually, you can even ride these dragons when they are fully grown. Talk about the perfect addition to Minecraft!

Magnificent Biomes

Image credits: MCPE DL

This mod adds entirely new biomes to Minecraft Pocket Edition. These new biomes consist of new types of flora and fauna, and even altogether new locations for you to explore and wander around. Additionally, there are crafting recipes that go with the newly-added biomes, making it one of the best mods you can use to increase the scope of your gameplay.